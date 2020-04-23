All apartments in Los Angeles
1657 Veteran Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Unit 302

1657 Veteran Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1657 Veteran Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
lobby
pet friendly
Great WLA unit with lots of space - High ceiling, large windows, and spacious 2 bedroom and 3 bath condo with loft for lease. Marble flooring in entryway, kitchen, and fireplace. Newly renovated kitchen with quartz countertops, freshly painted kitchen cabinets, subway tile backsplash and brand new refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. Three complete bathrooms with new vanities. Master en suite includes walk in closet. Patio spanning entire side of the condo and upstairs balcony space good for BBQ. Two parking spaces included in gated garage plus available parking for guest. Storage space also available in gated parking garage. Surveillance camera in lobby and garage. Save in electric bills with brand new Nest thermostat.

Condo located close to UCLA, Westfield Century City Mall, Westside Pavilion and Sawtelle restaurants. Easy freeway access to 405 and 10.

***Washer and dryer in unit***

***2 parking spaces***

***Private garage storage***

***Occupant must comply with the governing documents of the HOA***

***Pets allowed***

***Two level unit***

***Smoking is not allowed***

***Building does have a surveillance system***

***Newer appliances***

david.b@hoamgmt.com

(RLNE3623431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1657 Veteran Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Unit 302 have any available units?
1657 Veteran Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Unit 302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1657 Veteran Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Unit 302 have?
Some of 1657 Veteran Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Unit 302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1657 Veteran Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Unit 302 currently offering any rent specials?
1657 Veteran Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Unit 302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1657 Veteran Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Unit 302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1657 Veteran Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Unit 302 is pet friendly.
Does 1657 Veteran Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Unit 302 offer parking?
Yes, 1657 Veteran Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Unit 302 offers parking.
Does 1657 Veteran Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Unit 302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1657 Veteran Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Unit 302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1657 Veteran Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Unit 302 have a pool?
No, 1657 Veteran Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Unit 302 does not have a pool.
Does 1657 Veteran Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Unit 302 have accessible units?
No, 1657 Veteran Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Unit 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 1657 Veteran Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Unit 302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1657 Veteran Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Unit 302 has units with dishwashers.
