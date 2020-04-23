1657 Veteran Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Unit 302

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage lobby pet friendly

Great WLA unit with lots of space - High ceiling, large windows, and spacious 2 bedroom and 3 bath condo with loft for lease. Marble flooring in entryway, kitchen, and fireplace. Newly renovated kitchen with quartz countertops, freshly painted kitchen cabinets, subway tile backsplash and brand new refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. Three complete bathrooms with new vanities. Master en suite includes walk in closet. Patio spanning entire side of the condo and upstairs balcony space good for BBQ. Two parking spaces included in gated garage plus available parking for guest. Storage space also available in gated parking garage. Surveillance camera in lobby and garage. Save in electric bills with brand new Nest thermostat.



Condo located close to UCLA, Westfield Century City Mall, Westside Pavilion and Sawtelle restaurants. Easy freeway access to 405 and 10.



***Washer and dryer in unit***



***2 parking spaces***



***Private garage storage***



***Occupant must comply with the governing documents of the HOA***



***Pets allowed***



***Two level unit***



***Smoking is not allowed***



***Building does have a surveillance system***



***Newer appliances***



david.b@hoamgmt.com



(RLNE3623431)