Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Located in a highly desirable neighborhood of Bel Air Knolls, in upper Brentwood area, just West of 405 FWY & one block South of Mulholland; conveniently located close to premiere schools. 5+5, two story homes. Hardwood Floors throughout. One bedroom down four up. Large kitchen with center island and granite counter tops. Great private backyard with pool, Spa and Waterfall. Roscomare school district. Do not miss this beautiful home