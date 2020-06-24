All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1654 S Sierra Bonita Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1654 S Sierra Bonita Avenue
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:23 PM

1654 S Sierra Bonita Avenue

1654 South Sierra Bonita Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1654 South Sierra Bonita Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Come see the LOVELY 2 BD 2 BA apartment in Los Angeles! This unit features BRAND NEW wood-like flooring, large windows for an abundance of natural light. Head into the kitchen and find bright cabinets, clean quartz countertops, brand new stove and refrigerator! Master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and ceiling fans in each room to stay cool, and plenty of closet space. This unit has 1 uncovered parking space. Convenient to LACMA, The Grain caf, The Grove, Koreatown Plaza, Farmers Market, New Beverly Cinema, 10 FWY, Target, food, shopping, and more! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1654 S Sierra Bonita Avenue have any available units?
1654 S Sierra Bonita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1654 S Sierra Bonita Avenue have?
Some of 1654 S Sierra Bonita Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1654 S Sierra Bonita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1654 S Sierra Bonita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1654 S Sierra Bonita Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1654 S Sierra Bonita Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1654 S Sierra Bonita Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1654 S Sierra Bonita Avenue offers parking.
Does 1654 S Sierra Bonita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1654 S Sierra Bonita Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1654 S Sierra Bonita Avenue have a pool?
No, 1654 S Sierra Bonita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1654 S Sierra Bonita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1654 S Sierra Bonita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1654 S Sierra Bonita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1654 S Sierra Bonita Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College