1653 STONE CANYON Road

Also listed for sale, $4.468m. Bel Air beauty, meets city fun! Best of LA's worlds. Settle into a graciously designed, warm, architectural home, while being a short jaunt from the abundance of Beverly Hills, Westwood, Brentwood amenities: finest of art, dining, shopping and services to match. Hotel Bel Air and Getty Museum, mere minutes away. Whether entertaining at the styling living room bar, on the tranquil, nature view, pool patio, or managing hordes of wet and hungry young ones, this resilient home can accommodate with ease. Comfortable alfresco dining year round, with built in BBQ, electric awning and patio heat. Slip out of the nearby waterfall hot tub for the table, or run up to the play area for a few swings with a ping pong paddle or golf club. Open, easy living design with abundant natural light, though out the voluminous spaces. Central sound in the public areas, elevator to all 3 levels, Nest thermostats. Fully furnished. Plentiful street parking, a hills rarity.