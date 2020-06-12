All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Location

1653 South Curson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Turnkey Home For Lease near the Miracle Mile area of Los Angeles - Furnished at $5500 per month. Will consider short term furnished at higher rate. Neighborhood is called Picfair Village with many popular cafe's like Paper or Plastik,PowerPlant, Bloom & My 2 Cents. Location is ideal with a short drive to Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, DTLA, Santa Monica, The Grove & the freeway. This is a great house on a wide street with ample light & privacy. The floor plan is open & spacious with wide plank oak floors & plenty of upgrades including kitchen, bathroom, lighting, double paned windows & list goes on. Some quick highlights are spa-like shower, motorized driveway gate & garage door, copper plumbing, high end Italian chef's stove, custom closet & laundry room cabinetry. Has a 2 car garage & laundry room which are a big plus. Shown by Appt Only. Landlord pays gardener. Tenant pays all utilities. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1653 South CURSON Avenue have any available units?
1653 South CURSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1653 South CURSON Avenue have?
Some of 1653 South CURSON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1653 South CURSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1653 South CURSON Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1653 South CURSON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1653 South CURSON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1653 South CURSON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1653 South CURSON Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1653 South CURSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1653 South CURSON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1653 South CURSON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1653 South CURSON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1653 South CURSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1653 South CURSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1653 South CURSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1653 South CURSON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
