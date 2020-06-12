1653 South CURSON Avenue

Amenities

Turnkey Home For Lease near the Miracle Mile area of Los Angeles - Furnished at $5500 per month. Will consider short term furnished at higher rate. Neighborhood is called Picfair Village with many popular cafe's like Paper or Plastik,PowerPlant, Bloom & My 2 Cents. Location is ideal with a short drive to Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, DTLA, Santa Monica, The Grove & the freeway. This is a great house on a wide street with ample light & privacy. The floor plan is open & spacious with wide plank oak floors & plenty of upgrades including kitchen, bathroom, lighting, double paned windows & list goes on. Some quick highlights are spa-like shower, motorized driveway gate & garage door, copper plumbing, high end Italian chef's stove, custom closet & laundry room cabinetry. Has a 2 car garage & laundry room which are a big plus. Shown by Appt Only. Landlord pays gardener. Tenant pays all utilities. No Pets.