Los Angeles, CA
16500 Simonds Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

16500 Simonds Street

16500 Simonds Street · No Longer Available
Location

16500 Simonds Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2,300-SqFt home with solar panel system & attached 2-car garage is ready to be leased to you! A honey colored front door with patterned glass inlay opens into a pleasant foyer where you’ll find an incredibly spacious living area featuring skylights, recessed lighting, laminate flooring, long breakfast bar & brick face fireplace, a cozy enjoyable space when entertaining guests. An open nook just off the living room features a single skylight, creating a subtly separate space. The substantial kitchen offers beautiful wood cabinets, built-in appliances, tiled counters, pass through window into the living room & enough storage space for all your culinary needs. The warm wood trend continues into a paneled & beamed ceiling family room which includes a rustic fireplace. Each bedroom includes built-in closets plus recessed lighting. Into the master bedroom, touches of wood paneling meet with the crispness of the laminate flooring, recessed lights, and crown molding plus ensuite bath including walk-in closet. By way of either the living room or kitchen, the large sunroom is enhanced by wood paneling, ceiling beams & filled with ambient light from the multiple Jalousie Louvre Windows, a unique space for fun filled summer nights. Outside, plenty of open grassy space and beneath the shade of prominent trees creates a calming place for simple relaxation. Minutes away from JFK High School, Tulsa Street Elementary School, Trader Joe’s, Vons, Target & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16500 Simonds Street have any available units?
16500 Simonds Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16500 Simonds Street have?
Some of 16500 Simonds Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16500 Simonds Street currently offering any rent specials?
16500 Simonds Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16500 Simonds Street pet-friendly?
No, 16500 Simonds Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16500 Simonds Street offer parking?
Yes, 16500 Simonds Street offers parking.
Does 16500 Simonds Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16500 Simonds Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16500 Simonds Street have a pool?
No, 16500 Simonds Street does not have a pool.
Does 16500 Simonds Street have accessible units?
No, 16500 Simonds Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16500 Simonds Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16500 Simonds Street has units with dishwashers.

