16500 Simonds Street

Wonderful 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2,300-SqFt home with solar panel system & attached 2-car garage is ready to be leased to you! A honey colored front door with patterned glass inlay opens into a pleasant foyer where you’ll find an incredibly spacious living area featuring skylights, recessed lighting, laminate flooring, long breakfast bar & brick face fireplace, a cozy enjoyable space when entertaining guests. An open nook just off the living room features a single skylight, creating a subtly separate space. The substantial kitchen offers beautiful wood cabinets, built-in appliances, tiled counters, pass through window into the living room & enough storage space for all your culinary needs. The warm wood trend continues into a paneled & beamed ceiling family room which includes a rustic fireplace. Each bedroom includes built-in closets plus recessed lighting. Into the master bedroom, touches of wood paneling meet with the crispness of the laminate flooring, recessed lights, and crown molding plus ensuite bath including walk-in closet. By way of either the living room or kitchen, the large sunroom is enhanced by wood paneling, ceiling beams & filled with ambient light from the multiple Jalousie Louvre Windows, a unique space for fun filled summer nights. Outside, plenty of open grassy space and beneath the shade of prominent trees creates a calming place for simple relaxation. Minutes away from JFK High School, Tulsa Street Elementary School, Trader Joe’s, Vons, Target & more!