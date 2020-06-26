1647 Veteran Avenue

Amenities

Spectacular, private, and hard to find Penthouse unit in Westwood. This is a 3 Bedrooms and a den plus a Guest quarter. There are no common walls, Towering windows, Top of the line Built-in appliances, and Granite counter tops. The Master suite with walk-in, and view. The formal dining room, bright living room with wet bar and fireplace will make this place one of a kind! The living room opens to Den/ Media room. Spiral staircase guides to the Loft/ 4th bedroom/ office/ Maids quarter and 3/4 bath. The key operating elevator will give you more of privacy. The floors are cover with hardwoods, carpet, and marbles. There is an inside laundry room with washer, dryer, and a sink. The roof top deck is a perfect place for relaxing, and entertaining and feels like private yard! There are only 2 Penthouses in this pristine building. The unit has city, and mountain views. The location has an easy access to the freeway, shops, and restaurants