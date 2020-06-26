All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 13 2019 at 6:14 AM

1647 Veteran Avenue

1647 Veteran Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1647 Veteran Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
media room
Spectacular, private, and hard to find Penthouse unit in Westwood. This is a 3 Bedrooms and a den plus a Guest quarter. There are no common walls, Towering windows, Top of the line Built-in appliances, and Granite counter tops. The Master suite with walk-in, and view. The formal dining room, bright living room with wet bar and fireplace will make this place one of a kind! The living room opens to Den/ Media room. Spiral staircase guides to the Loft/ 4th bedroom/ office/ Maids quarter and 3/4 bath. The key operating elevator will give you more of privacy. The floors are cover with hardwoods, carpet, and marbles. There is an inside laundry room with washer, dryer, and a sink. The roof top deck is a perfect place for relaxing, and entertaining and feels like private yard! There are only 2 Penthouses in this pristine building. The unit has city, and mountain views. The location has an easy access to the freeway, shops, and restaurants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1647 Veteran Avenue have any available units?
1647 Veteran Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1647 Veteran Avenue have?
Some of 1647 Veteran Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1647 Veteran Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1647 Veteran Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1647 Veteran Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1647 Veteran Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1647 Veteran Avenue offer parking?
No, 1647 Veteran Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1647 Veteran Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1647 Veteran Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1647 Veteran Avenue have a pool?
No, 1647 Veteran Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1647 Veteran Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1647 Veteran Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1647 Veteran Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1647 Veteran Avenue has units with dishwashers.
