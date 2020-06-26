All apartments in Los Angeles
1647 1/2 Cortez St.
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

1647 1/2 Cortez St

1647 1/2 Cortez St · No Longer Available
Location

1647 1/2 Cortez St, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Available 12/01/19 Duplex - Property Id: 121569

You must see the gorgeously remodeled 2 bedrooms duplex. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher, stylish laminate wood floor throughout the unit, energy efficient windows, split A/C and heater and ceiling fan installed each room. You will absolutely love the neighborhood! Convenient location; walking distance to the Echo Park Lake and tennis court; minutes driving to Downtown LA, easy access to highway. Hip coffee shop and bar around the corner. Quiet and peaceful a shared outdoor area next to the unit. Small pets are allowed. No parking. But you can park on the street. No laundry on site. There is a Laundromat right down the street. Owner pays water and sewer. Requires job verification, credit check, and background check upon signing a lease. The best way to reach me: thru turbotenant or sending an email at cortez.manage@gmail.com. Please complete the questionnaire before scheduling a viewing. Thank you!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/121569p
Property Id 121569

(RLNE5246023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1647 1/2 Cortez St have any available units?
1647 1/2 Cortez St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1647 1/2 Cortez St have?
Some of 1647 1/2 Cortez St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1647 1/2 Cortez St currently offering any rent specials?
1647 1/2 Cortez St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1647 1/2 Cortez St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1647 1/2 Cortez St is pet friendly.
Does 1647 1/2 Cortez St offer parking?
No, 1647 1/2 Cortez St does not offer parking.
Does 1647 1/2 Cortez St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1647 1/2 Cortez St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1647 1/2 Cortez St have a pool?
No, 1647 1/2 Cortez St does not have a pool.
Does 1647 1/2 Cortez St have accessible units?
No, 1647 1/2 Cortez St does not have accessible units.
Does 1647 1/2 Cortez St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1647 1/2 Cortez St has units with dishwashers.
