1647 1/2 Cortez St

Available 12/01/19 Duplex
You must see the gorgeously remodeled 2 bedrooms duplex. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher, stylish laminate wood floor throughout the unit, energy efficient windows, split A/C and heater and ceiling fan installed each room. You will absolutely love the neighborhood! Convenient location; walking distance to the Echo Park Lake and tennis court; minutes driving to Downtown LA, easy access to highway. Hip coffee shop and bar around the corner. Quiet and peaceful a shared outdoor area next to the unit. Small pets are allowed. No parking. But you can park on the street. No laundry on site. There is a Laundromat right down the street. Owner pays water and sewer. Requires job verification, credit check, and background check upon signing a lease. The best way to reach me: thru turbotenant or sending an email at cortez.manage@gmail.com. Please complete the questionnaire before scheduling a viewing. Thank you!
