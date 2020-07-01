All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1645 VINE Street

1645 N Vine St · No Longer Available
Location

1645 N Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
media room
valet service
Live the New York lifestyle in Hollywood's most glamorous building, The Broadway, reinterpreted by Kelly Wearstler. This RARE corner view loft is located at the famous Hollywood & Vine intersection with northern views of the Hollywood Sign, Hollywood Hills and a breathtaking western sunset all the way to the ocean! Enter the fully furnished, soaring 14-ft ceiling loft to find an open floor plan with a chic designer kitchen & bathroom, living space, and a secluded office area. Large windows surround the space and allow for glowing natural light to flood in. Complete with a 24-hour doorman, valet parking, rooftop pool, cabanas and a gym. In close proximity to the best restaurants, entertainment and night life that Hollywood has to offer. Located above Katsuya and across the street from Equinox, The H Club, Pantages Theater, Barry's Bootcamp, Trader Joe's and the Metro Station just to name a few. This is pure urban NY living in the heart of LA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1645 VINE Street have any available units?
1645 VINE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1645 VINE Street have?
Some of 1645 VINE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1645 VINE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1645 VINE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1645 VINE Street pet-friendly?
No, 1645 VINE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1645 VINE Street offer parking?
Yes, 1645 VINE Street offers parking.
Does 1645 VINE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1645 VINE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1645 VINE Street have a pool?
Yes, 1645 VINE Street has a pool.
Does 1645 VINE Street have accessible units?
No, 1645 VINE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1645 VINE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1645 VINE Street has units with dishwashers.

