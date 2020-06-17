All apartments in Los Angeles
1644 Vineyard Avenue

1644 Vineyard Avenue · (808) 347-7301
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1644 Vineyard Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid City

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2800 · Avail. Jun 28

$2,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available 06/28/20 The gorgeously designed unit is available for 1-12 month leases. It features porcelain tile, hardwood laminate floors, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, Samsung TV with Netflix and Hulu + Live TV, high speed wifi, Keetsa eco-friendly mattress, down comforter and pillows, full size sofa bed with memory foam mattress in the living room.

We have beautifully designed our one bedroom to be a place family, friends, guests and business travelers from around the world would enjoy. It has all the amenities of your home including linens and towels, professional cleaning and designer furniture and housewares. It is an oasis in the middle of LA that you will love as your base camp for exploring the City!

Our place is located in the heart of LA in Mid-City, in a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood. Just 2 blocks south of Midtown Crossings, the property is conveniently located in walking distance to major retail and services (City Target, Lowe's, Ross, Ulta Beauty, Sprouts, Smart & Final, Carter's, Starbucks, Chipotle, Ralph's, Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and much more) and great local spots like Jalisco Taqueria, My Two Cents, Chic, and Bloom Cafe to name a few.

Mid-City is the most convenient location in LA as you are 10-15 mins away from downtown, Culver City, Beverly Hills, Mid-Wilshire, Larchmont, Hollywood, West Hollywood, The Grove, USC, Koreatown, 3rd Street, and 20-30 mins away from Westwood, UCLA, Brentwood, Santa Monica, LAX, Palms, and Venice. In addition, there are so many awesome places to eat and shop right in the neighborhood. It's one of LA's up and coming areas.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1644-vineyard-ave-los-angeles-ca-90019-usa/d396ac24-c248-4686-88e4-686d687c1c26

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5660573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

