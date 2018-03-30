All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 31 2019 at 3:11 AM

1640 Sunnyside Terrace

1640 Sunnyside Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1640 Sunnyside Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
ice maker
Unit Amenities
If you love to entertain, cook, garden and love expansive views of the harbor, bridge, ocean this is the home for you! Enjoy authentic Cape Cod architecture, thoughtful upgrades, & an impeccably maintained property. Entertain on two-level upstairs deck with jaw-dropping views or have a barbecue on the spacious side deck overlooking the garden. Prepare meals in the fabulous French kitchen on a Le Cornue range featuring Calacatta marble and a huge pounded-copper sink. Snip herbs, harvest a variety of fruits & create lovely floral bouquets from the organic Chef’s garden. Enjoy breathtaking sunrises over the mountains and sunsets reflecting off the sparkling harbor. Host a Fourth of July party to view dozens of fireworks displays from all over the Southland. This appealing 1951 home has retained all the enchanting features of a traditional Cape Cod including two fireplaces & all four bedrooms have their own charm. The living room is light and airy with a high-beamed ceiling and fireplace. The den/library is a cozy room for reading. The en-suite master bedroom on main level looks straight out to Angel’s Gate Lighthouse. Shows true pride of ownership, one-of-a-kind, unique corner home that is the envy of the neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 Sunnyside Terrace have any available units?
1640 Sunnyside Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1640 Sunnyside Terrace have?
Some of 1640 Sunnyside Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1640 Sunnyside Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1640 Sunnyside Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 Sunnyside Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1640 Sunnyside Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1640 Sunnyside Terrace offer parking?
No, 1640 Sunnyside Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1640 Sunnyside Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1640 Sunnyside Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 Sunnyside Terrace have a pool?
No, 1640 Sunnyside Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1640 Sunnyside Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1640 Sunnyside Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 Sunnyside Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1640 Sunnyside Terrace has units with dishwashers.
