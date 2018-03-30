1640 Sunnyside Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

If you love to entertain, cook, garden and love expansive views of the harbor, bridge, ocean this is the home for you! Enjoy authentic Cape Cod architecture, thoughtful upgrades, & an impeccably maintained property. Entertain on two-level upstairs deck with jaw-dropping views or have a barbecue on the spacious side deck overlooking the garden. Prepare meals in the fabulous French kitchen on a Le Cornue range featuring Calacatta marble and a huge pounded-copper sink. Snip herbs, harvest a variety of fruits & create lovely floral bouquets from the organic Chef’s garden. Enjoy breathtaking sunrises over the mountains and sunsets reflecting off the sparkling harbor. Host a Fourth of July party to view dozens of fireworks displays from all over the Southland. This appealing 1951 home has retained all the enchanting features of a traditional Cape Cod including two fireplaces & all four bedrooms have their own charm. The living room is light and airy with a high-beamed ceiling and fireplace. The den/library is a cozy room for reading. The en-suite master bedroom on main level looks straight out to Angel’s Gate Lighthouse. Shows true pride of ownership, one-of-a-kind, unique corner home that is the envy of the neighborhood.