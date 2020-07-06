1636 12th Ave 1/4

Amenities
Detached Guesthouse Duplex (1-Bedroom) Apt. - Property Id: 213158
Detached Private Guesthouse/Duplex (Upstairs Unit).
Located 30 Feet behind Main House.
740 Square Feet, 1-Bedroom, 1-Bathroom.
Newly Remolded.
Laminate and Tile Flooring throughout.
Fully Gated Property.
This is an Apartment for the person that enjoys living in a house NOT an apartment building.
Includes Gas Stove, and Refrigerator.
Water, and Gas INCLUDED.
Tenant pays for their own Electricity.
Quiet and Safe with Private Patio Backyard.
Mid-City located near Venice Blvd and Crenshaw Blvd.
Near everything in Los Angeles, just 5 mins North of the 10 Fwy.
20 minutes West of Downtown.
30 minutes East of Santa Monica.
Street Parking ONLY.
The ideal tenant should be Clean, Quiet, and Peaceful.
**12 MONTH LEASE REQUIRED**
**NO SMOKING**
**SORRY NO PETS**
If you are interested in viewing call Anthony for an appointment 310 279 8669.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213158
(RLNE5511216)