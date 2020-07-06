1636 12th Ave 1/4

Amenities

Detached Guesthouse Duplex (1-Bedroom) Apt. - Property Id: 213158



Detached Private Guesthouse/Duplex (Upstairs Unit).

Located 30 Feet behind Main House.

740 Square Feet, 1-Bedroom, 1-Bathroom.

Newly Remolded.

Laminate and Tile Flooring throughout.

Fully Gated Property.

This is an Apartment for the person that enjoys living in a house NOT an apartment building.

Includes Gas Stove, and Refrigerator.

Water, and Gas INCLUDED.

Tenant pays for their own Electricity.

Quiet and Safe with Private Patio Backyard.

Mid-City located near Venice Blvd and Crenshaw Blvd.

Near everything in Los Angeles, just 5 mins North of the 10 Fwy.

20 minutes West of Downtown.

30 minutes East of Santa Monica.

Street Parking ONLY.



The ideal tenant should be Clean, Quiet, and Peaceful.

**12 MONTH LEASE REQUIRED**

**NO SMOKING**

**SORRY NO PETS**



If you are interested in viewing call Anthony for an appointment 310 279 8669.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213158

