Los Angeles, CA
1636 12th Ave 1/4
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

1636 12th Ave 1/4

1636 12th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1636 12th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
UNNC

Amenities

patio / balcony
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Detached Guesthouse Duplex (1-Bedroom) Apt. - Property Id: 213158

Detached Private Guesthouse/Duplex (Upstairs Unit).
Located 30 Feet behind Main House.
740 Square Feet, 1-Bedroom, 1-Bathroom.
Newly Remolded.
Laminate and Tile Flooring throughout.
Fully Gated Property.
This is an Apartment for the person that enjoys living in a house NOT an apartment building.
Includes Gas Stove, and Refrigerator.
Water, and Gas INCLUDED.
Tenant pays for their own Electricity.
Quiet and Safe with Private Patio Backyard.
Mid-City located near Venice Blvd and Crenshaw Blvd.
Near everything in Los Angeles, just 5 mins North of the 10 Fwy.
20 minutes West of Downtown.
30 minutes East of Santa Monica.
Street Parking ONLY.

The ideal tenant should be Clean, Quiet, and Peaceful.
**12 MONTH LEASE REQUIRED**
**NO SMOKING**
**SORRY NO PETS**

If you are interested in viewing call Anthony for an appointment 310 279 8669.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213158
Property Id 213158

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5511216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1636 12th Ave 1/4 have any available units?
1636 12th Ave 1/4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1636 12th Ave 1/4 have?
Some of 1636 12th Ave 1/4's amenities include patio / balcony, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1636 12th Ave 1/4 currently offering any rent specials?
1636 12th Ave 1/4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1636 12th Ave 1/4 pet-friendly?
No, 1636 12th Ave 1/4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1636 12th Ave 1/4 offer parking?
No, 1636 12th Ave 1/4 does not offer parking.
Does 1636 12th Ave 1/4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1636 12th Ave 1/4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1636 12th Ave 1/4 have a pool?
No, 1636 12th Ave 1/4 does not have a pool.
Does 1636 12th Ave 1/4 have accessible units?
No, 1636 12th Ave 1/4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1636 12th Ave 1/4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1636 12th Ave 1/4 does not have units with dishwashers.

