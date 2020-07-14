All apartments in Los Angeles
1635 N Hobart Blvd Apt 13

1635 Hobart Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1635 Hobart Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90027
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Due to COVID-19 we will not be doing regular showings. If there's a unit you'd like to see just send a text asking for a video walk-through and we'll text you a 1-2 minute video of the unit. The description for the unit will be shown below. Also, if you move in within a few days from the time you apply you'll get 2 weeks rent free!

Located in a easily walkable neighborhood, this is truly a wonderful place to live! Just four blocks from Griffith Park and the trails up to the Observatory, Mt. Hollywood, the Hollywood Sign, and Hollywood reservoir, it’s the perfect spot for someone that likes to escape the city from time to time, yet still be walking distance to the Redline, Starbucks, and Ralph’s, Los Feliz Village and Franklin Village.

The apartment has just been completely remodeled with hardwood floors throughout the entire unit. There is a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and modern cabinets to match. There's a lovely view outside of the living room window with trees and greenery. There is also an air conditioning, onsite laundry, and gated/reserved parking. The complex also has an orange tree with some of the sweetest, juiciest oranges you have ever tasted.

Call or ***TEXT*** Kesh at 805 452 1431 for a video walkthrough! Apartments in this building always go fast!

Sorry, but we do not allow pets. Your credit score must be over 600 and you must make 3x the rent to qualify. Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5886705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

