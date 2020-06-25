1630 North Harvard Boulevard Unit 7

Amenities

Book a showing now! See this attractive 1,000-square-foot apartment in the urban East Hollywood neighborhood in Los Angeles, California.



This unfurnished unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 designated parking spaces. The interior is bright and airy and it features hardwood flooring throughout with big windows. The nice kitchen consists of fine cabinetry that offers lots of spaces for storage, smooth countertop, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances such as an oven/range. For climate control, the apartment has air conditioning and forced-air heating. For your laundry needs, there are a coin-operated washer and dryer available. Exterior also has a balcony, perfect for some much-needed rest and recreation. More storage space is located downstairs in the parking area.



Pets are allowed (preferably small dogs or cats) with $500 deposit/pet.



This location is rated as a walkers paradise. It means daily errands do not require a car as they can easily be accomplished on foot, to and from downtown West Hollywood.



Nearby Schools:

Los Feliz STEMM Magnet - 0.63 miles, 8/10

Cheremoya Avenue Elementary School - 1 mile, 7/10

STEM Academy at Bernstein High - 0.69 miles, 6/10

Citizens Of The World Charter School Silver Lake - 0.44 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

217 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles

180/181 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles

780 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 miles

2 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles



Rail lines:

Metro Red Line (802) - 0.2 miles



