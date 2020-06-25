All apartments in Los Angeles
1630 North Harvard Boulevard Unit 7
1630 North Harvard Boulevard Unit 7

1630 North Harvard Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1630 North Harvard Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90027
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Book a showing now! See this attractive 1,000-square-foot apartment in the urban East Hollywood neighborhood in Los Angeles, California.

This unfurnished unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 designated parking spaces. The interior is bright and airy and it features hardwood flooring throughout with big windows. The nice kitchen consists of fine cabinetry that offers lots of spaces for storage, smooth countertop, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances such as an oven/range. For climate control, the apartment has air conditioning and forced-air heating. For your laundry needs, there are a coin-operated washer and dryer available. Exterior also has a balcony, perfect for some much-needed rest and recreation. More storage space is located downstairs in the parking area.

Pets are allowed (preferably small dogs or cats) with $500 deposit/pet.

This location is rated as a walkers paradise. It means daily errands do not require a car as they can easily be accomplished on foot, to and from downtown West Hollywood.

Nearby Schools:
Los Feliz STEMM Magnet - 0.63 miles, 8/10
Cheremoya Avenue Elementary School - 1 mile, 7/10
STEM Academy at Bernstein High - 0.69 miles, 6/10
Citizens Of The World Charter School Silver Lake - 0.44 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
217 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
180/181 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
780 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 miles
2 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles

Rail lines:
Metro Red Line (802) - 0.2 miles

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 North Harvard Boulevard Unit 7 have any available units?
1630 North Harvard Boulevard Unit 7 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1630 North Harvard Boulevard Unit 7 have?
Some of 1630 North Harvard Boulevard Unit 7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 North Harvard Boulevard Unit 7 currently offering any rent specials?
1630 North Harvard Boulevard Unit 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 North Harvard Boulevard Unit 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1630 North Harvard Boulevard Unit 7 is pet friendly.
Does 1630 North Harvard Boulevard Unit 7 offer parking?
Yes, 1630 North Harvard Boulevard Unit 7 offers parking.
Does 1630 North Harvard Boulevard Unit 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1630 North Harvard Boulevard Unit 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 North Harvard Boulevard Unit 7 have a pool?
No, 1630 North Harvard Boulevard Unit 7 does not have a pool.
Does 1630 North Harvard Boulevard Unit 7 have accessible units?
No, 1630 North Harvard Boulevard Unit 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 North Harvard Boulevard Unit 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1630 North Harvard Boulevard Unit 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
