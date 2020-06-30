1627 Echo Park Avenue Apt.1

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 2 story townhome - 2 bedrooms - 2.5 bath in Echo Park - For Appointment please Call/Text 805-953-7343



Spacious corner 2 story townhome - 2 bedrooms - 2.5 bath in a beautiful complex in Echo Park



Features include :



-Fresh paint, beautiful hardwood floors, new carpet in bedrooms, high ceilings

-Main level with Ultra-Spacious living room and Kitchen and 1/2 bath with washer and dryer

-Large remodeled kitchen with beautiful countertops and lots of cabinet spaces

-Kitchen includes stove, fridge, microwave and dishwasher

-Upstairs are 2 bedrooms and 2 baths

-Master bedroom with en-suite master bathroom with standing shower and walk in closet

-One spacious bedroom with closet and bathroom with bathtub

-Large 2 car garage with direct access to the unit

-Landlord pays for Water - Tenant pays for Electricity and Gas



Fantastic prime Echo Park location ! Donts miss it !



Rent Amount: $ 3,300 per month

Security Deposit Amount: $ 3,300

$35 application fee per adult applicant



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5599317)