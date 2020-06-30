1627 Echo Park Avenue Apt.1

Amenities
Spacious 2 story townhome - 2 bedrooms - 2.5 bath in Echo Park - For Appointment please Call/Text 805-953-7343
Spacious corner 2 story townhome - 2 bedrooms - 2.5 bath in a beautiful complex in Echo Park
Features include :
-Fresh paint, beautiful hardwood floors, new carpet in bedrooms, high ceilings
-Main level with Ultra-Spacious living room and Kitchen and 1/2 bath with washer and dryer
-Large remodeled kitchen with beautiful countertops and lots of cabinet spaces
-Kitchen includes stove, fridge, microwave and dishwasher
-Upstairs are 2 bedrooms and 2 baths
-Master bedroom with en-suite master bathroom with standing shower and walk in closet
-One spacious bedroom with closet and bathroom with bathtub
-Large 2 car garage with direct access to the unit
-Landlord pays for Water - Tenant pays for Electricity and Gas
Fantastic prime Echo Park location ! Donts miss it !
Rent Amount: $ 3,300 per month
Security Deposit Amount: $ 3,300
$35 application fee per adult applicant
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5599317)