Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

1627 Echo Park Avenue Apt.1

1627 Echo Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1627 Echo Park Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 2 story townhome - 2 bedrooms - 2.5 bath in Echo Park - For Appointment please Call/Text 805-953-7343

Spacious corner 2 story townhome - 2 bedrooms - 2.5 bath in a beautiful complex in Echo Park

Features include :

-Fresh paint, beautiful hardwood floors, new carpet in bedrooms, high ceilings
-Main level with Ultra-Spacious living room and Kitchen and 1/2 bath with washer and dryer
-Large remodeled kitchen with beautiful countertops and lots of cabinet spaces
-Kitchen includes stove, fridge, microwave and dishwasher
-Upstairs are 2 bedrooms and 2 baths
-Master bedroom with en-suite master bathroom with standing shower and walk in closet
-One spacious bedroom with closet and bathroom with bathtub
-Large 2 car garage with direct access to the unit
-Landlord pays for Water - Tenant pays for Electricity and Gas

Fantastic prime Echo Park location ! Donts miss it !

Rent Amount: $ 3,300 per month
Security Deposit Amount: $ 3,300
$35 application fee per adult applicant

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5599317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1627 Echo Park Avenue Apt.1 have any available units?
1627 Echo Park Avenue Apt.1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1627 Echo Park Avenue Apt.1 have?
Some of 1627 Echo Park Avenue Apt.1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1627 Echo Park Avenue Apt.1 currently offering any rent specials?
1627 Echo Park Avenue Apt.1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1627 Echo Park Avenue Apt.1 pet-friendly?
No, 1627 Echo Park Avenue Apt.1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1627 Echo Park Avenue Apt.1 offer parking?
Yes, 1627 Echo Park Avenue Apt.1 offers parking.
Does 1627 Echo Park Avenue Apt.1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1627 Echo Park Avenue Apt.1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1627 Echo Park Avenue Apt.1 have a pool?
No, 1627 Echo Park Avenue Apt.1 does not have a pool.
Does 1627 Echo Park Avenue Apt.1 have accessible units?
No, 1627 Echo Park Avenue Apt.1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1627 Echo Park Avenue Apt.1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1627 Echo Park Avenue Apt.1 has units with dishwashers.

