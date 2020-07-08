All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 16255 Nordhoff Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
16255 Nordhoff Street
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

16255 Nordhoff Street

16255 Nordhoff Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

16255 Nordhoff Street, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
New Kitchen Flooring and Paint! - New white Shaker style kitchen with new Samsung microwave, new Samsung 5 burner (griddle) gas stove and new Samsung dishwasher. New sink and faucet. New wood look laminate floor in living room, dining area, kitchen, laundry and baths. New carpet in hall and bedrooms. All bedrooms with new mirrored closet doors and double decker clothes rods. New blinds throughout. New paint in and out. Energy saving dual pane vinyl windows. Central refrigerated air and heat. Summer fun in sparkling pool. RV access in back yard. 2 car garage with auto opener.

Located on Nordhoff Street between Woodley Ave and Balboa Blvd. The property is vacant and available. You are welcome to go by any time and check it out and grab a flyer from the box on the sign in the front yard. If you are interested, give zpolly a call at 818-886-Rent (7368) to schedule an appointment!

Rent includes gardener and pool service. House income of 3x the rent amount + good credit with FICO scores of 620 or better and fully verifiable income only need apply. Minimum one year lease. Available now.

Schools: Gledhill Elementary, Holmes Middle School, Northridge Academy or Monroe Senior High School

Above information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. LIC #01370680

(RLNE5474521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16255 Nordhoff Street have any available units?
16255 Nordhoff Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16255 Nordhoff Street have?
Some of 16255 Nordhoff Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16255 Nordhoff Street currently offering any rent specials?
16255 Nordhoff Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16255 Nordhoff Street pet-friendly?
No, 16255 Nordhoff Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16255 Nordhoff Street offer parking?
Yes, 16255 Nordhoff Street offers parking.
Does 16255 Nordhoff Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16255 Nordhoff Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16255 Nordhoff Street have a pool?
Yes, 16255 Nordhoff Street has a pool.
Does 16255 Nordhoff Street have accessible units?
No, 16255 Nordhoff Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16255 Nordhoff Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16255 Nordhoff Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College