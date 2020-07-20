All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 9 2019 at 1:19 PM

16255 Devonshire St.

16255 Devonshire Street · No Longer Available
Location

16255 Devonshire Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8d1716903f ---- Come view this cute 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhome in the heart of Granada Hills near Woodley Ave. Features living room with fireplace, formal dining and an extra dining area next to the kitchen, tile, laminated wood floors and carpet, family room, good size patio, laundry room, 2-car garage, master bedroom with a balcony, and vaulted ceilings.Trash and HOA included. Complex has a pool and a nice greenbelt area. Application fee of $42.00 per adult. Please contact Valleywide Leasing for more information at (818) 471-4272. To apply and to schedule a viewing, please visit our website valleywideleasing.com/available-for-lease. 2 Car Garage Central A/C And Heat Community Pool Stackable Laundry Closet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16255 Devonshire St. have any available units?
16255 Devonshire St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16255 Devonshire St. have?
Some of 16255 Devonshire St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16255 Devonshire St. currently offering any rent specials?
16255 Devonshire St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16255 Devonshire St. pet-friendly?
No, 16255 Devonshire St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16255 Devonshire St. offer parking?
Yes, 16255 Devonshire St. offers parking.
Does 16255 Devonshire St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16255 Devonshire St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16255 Devonshire St. have a pool?
Yes, 16255 Devonshire St. has a pool.
Does 16255 Devonshire St. have accessible units?
No, 16255 Devonshire St. does not have accessible units.
Does 16255 Devonshire St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16255 Devonshire St. does not have units with dishwashers.
