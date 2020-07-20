16255 Devonshire St.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8d1716903f ---- Come view this cute 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhome in the heart of Granada Hills near Woodley Ave. Features living room with fireplace, formal dining and an extra dining area next to the kitchen, tile, laminated wood floors and carpet, family room, good size patio, laundry room, 2-car garage, master bedroom with a balcony, and vaulted ceilings.Trash and HOA included. Complex has a pool and a nice greenbelt area. Application fee of $42.00 per adult. Please contact Valleywide Leasing for more information at (818) 471-4272. To apply and to schedule a viewing, please visit our website valleywideleasing.com/available-for-lease. 2 Car Garage Central A/C And Heat Community Pool Stackable Laundry Closet