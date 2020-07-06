Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1623 Menlo Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1623 Menlo Avenue
Last updated May 4 2020 at 1:11 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1623 Menlo Avenue
1623 Menlo Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1623 Menlo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Pico Union
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
undefined
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1623 Menlo Avenue have any available units?
1623 Menlo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1623 Menlo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1623 Menlo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 Menlo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1623 Menlo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1623 Menlo Avenue offer parking?
No, 1623 Menlo Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1623 Menlo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1623 Menlo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 Menlo Avenue have a pool?
No, 1623 Menlo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1623 Menlo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1623 Menlo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 Menlo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1623 Menlo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1623 Menlo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1623 Menlo Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College