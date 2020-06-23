16214 Morrison Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage

Encino Private Larger Pool Home with Lush, Mature Landscaping. Over 3700 Square Feet of Living Space with 5 Bedrooms, 5 Baths, Den and Loft. Updated Chef's Kitchen with Wolf Professional Cooktop, Sub-Zero Refrigerator and Double Convection Ovens. Large Open Great Room with Fireplace, Vaulted Ceilings and Walls of Windows perfect for a Living Room and Dining Room combined Space. Double French Doors off the Great Room lead to the Den with Built-in Bookshelves/Media Console. 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths on the Main Level. Upstairs Master Suite with Loft Open to Great Room Below. Loft has ¾ Bath. Master with Walk-in Closets, Fireplace, Vaulted Ceilings. Master Bath with Separate Jetted Tub and Shower. There is a separate 5th Bedroom with Private Bath and Storage Closet over the Garage with Staircase Access from within the Home. Many rooms with Hardwood Floors. Front Saltillo Tiled Gated/Walled Patio Area. Private Lush Backyard with Saltillo Tiled Patio and Large Kidney Shaped Pool with Child Fencing. Hesby Oaks Elementary Kindergarten to 8th Grade. Located a few blocks from Ventura Blvd – Close to Shopping, Restaurants, 101 and 405 Freeways.