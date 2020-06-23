All apartments in Los Angeles
16214 Morrison Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16214 Morrison Street

16214 W Morrison St · No Longer Available
Location

16214 W Morrison St, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Encino Private Larger Pool Home with Lush, Mature Landscaping. Over 3700 Square Feet of Living Space with 5 Bedrooms, 5 Baths, Den and Loft. Updated Chef's Kitchen with Wolf Professional Cooktop, Sub-Zero Refrigerator and Double Convection Ovens. Large Open Great Room with Fireplace, Vaulted Ceilings and Walls of Windows perfect for a Living Room and Dining Room combined Space. Double French Doors off the Great Room lead to the Den with Built-in Bookshelves/Media Console. 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths on the Main Level. Upstairs Master Suite with Loft Open to Great Room Below. Loft has ¾ Bath. Master with Walk-in Closets, Fireplace, Vaulted Ceilings. Master Bath with Separate Jetted Tub and Shower. There is a separate 5th Bedroom with Private Bath and Storage Closet over the Garage with Staircase Access from within the Home. Many rooms with Hardwood Floors. Front Saltillo Tiled Gated/Walled Patio Area. Private Lush Backyard with Saltillo Tiled Patio and Large Kidney Shaped Pool with Child Fencing. Hesby Oaks Elementary Kindergarten to 8th Grade. Located a few blocks from Ventura Blvd – Close to Shopping, Restaurants, 101 and 405 Freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16214 Morrison Street have any available units?
16214 Morrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16214 Morrison Street have?
Some of 16214 Morrison Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16214 Morrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
16214 Morrison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16214 Morrison Street pet-friendly?
No, 16214 Morrison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16214 Morrison Street offer parking?
Yes, 16214 Morrison Street offers parking.
Does 16214 Morrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16214 Morrison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16214 Morrison Street have a pool?
Yes, 16214 Morrison Street has a pool.
Does 16214 Morrison Street have accessible units?
No, 16214 Morrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16214 Morrison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16214 Morrison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
