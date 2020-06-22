1615 ECHO PARK Avenue

Amenities

Available for lease: A modern townhouse in the heart of Echo Park. Built in 2012, this generously proportioned tri-level home features hard surface flooring, recessed lighting and stylish modern finishes. The great room flows to a sun-soaked balcony overlooking tree crowns and picturesque hillside vistas. In the open kitchen find stainless steel appliances and a convenient breakfast bar; an adjacent space is perfect for your home office. Two bedrooms include the airy Master with a high vaulted ceiling, attached bathroom and lovely hillside views. Amenities include air conditioning, a washer+dryer, and an attached two-car garage. This prime location places you in the midst of all the action in Echo Park with local favorites Cookbook, Blue Bottle Coffee, Pollen, and the weekly Farmer's Market right down the street. Nearby recreation options include the hiking trails of Elysian Park and boating or picnicking at Echo Park Lake. Downtown LA and the 101 freeway are within easy reach.