Los Angeles, CA
1615 ECHO PARK Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1615 ECHO PARK Avenue

1615 N Echo Park Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1615 N Echo Park Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for lease: A modern townhouse in the heart of Echo Park. Built in 2012, this generously proportioned tri-level home features hard surface flooring, recessed lighting and stylish modern finishes. The great room flows to a sun-soaked balcony overlooking tree crowns and picturesque hillside vistas. In the open kitchen find stainless steel appliances and a convenient breakfast bar; an adjacent space is perfect for your home office. Two bedrooms include the airy Master with a high vaulted ceiling, attached bathroom and lovely hillside views. Amenities include air conditioning, a washer+dryer, and an attached two-car garage. This prime location places you in the midst of all the action in Echo Park with local favorites Cookbook, Blue Bottle Coffee, Pollen, and the weekly Farmer's Market right down the street. Nearby recreation options include the hiking trails of Elysian Park and boating or picnicking at Echo Park Lake. Downtown LA and the 101 freeway are within easy reach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 ECHO PARK Avenue have any available units?
1615 ECHO PARK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1615 ECHO PARK Avenue have?
Some of 1615 ECHO PARK Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 ECHO PARK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1615 ECHO PARK Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 ECHO PARK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1615 ECHO PARK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1615 ECHO PARK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1615 ECHO PARK Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1615 ECHO PARK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1615 ECHO PARK Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 ECHO PARK Avenue have a pool?
No, 1615 ECHO PARK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1615 ECHO PARK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1615 ECHO PARK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 ECHO PARK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615 ECHO PARK Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
