Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

1614 1/2 Maltman Avenue

1614 1/2 Maltman Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1614 1/2 Maltman Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
internet access
Hurry!!! Limited offer! Move-in on or before January the 31st and take advantage of a 50% discount on the 1st full month rent.

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Impressive, 1 bedroom, 1-bathroom Bungalow/House on the serene Silver Lake neighborhood in Los Angeles.

The unfurnished interior features polished hardwood floors and large windows with blinds. Its pretty kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, fine white-painted cabinets/drawers that offer plenty of storage, refrigerator, and oven/range. For climate control, it has installed air conditioning and gas heating. There are hookups for washer and dryer available.

The exterior features a patio and on-street parking. Pets are permitted on the property with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, trash, and sewage. The landlord will handle the water utility.

Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.

Its near public transportation, Sports Court, Fitness Center, and parks.

Nearby parks: Bellevue Park, Silver Lake Recreation Center, and Barnsdall Park.

Walk Score: 86

This houses location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished easily on foot.

Bus lines:
4 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
2 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
10/48 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile
704 Metro Rapid Line - 0.4 mile

Rail lines:
Metro Red Line (802) - 0.8 mile

(RLNE5477575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 1/2 Maltman Avenue have any available units?
1614 1/2 Maltman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1614 1/2 Maltman Avenue have?
Some of 1614 1/2 Maltman Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1614 1/2 Maltman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1614 1/2 Maltman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 1/2 Maltman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1614 1/2 Maltman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1614 1/2 Maltman Avenue offer parking?
No, 1614 1/2 Maltman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1614 1/2 Maltman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1614 1/2 Maltman Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 1/2 Maltman Avenue have a pool?
No, 1614 1/2 Maltman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1614 1/2 Maltman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1614 1/2 Maltman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 1/2 Maltman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1614 1/2 Maltman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
