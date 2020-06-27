1614 1/2 Maltman Avenue

Amenities

Hurry!!! Limited offer! Move-in on or before January the 31st and take advantage of a 50% discount on the 1st full month rent.



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Impressive, 1 bedroom, 1-bathroom Bungalow/House on the serene Silver Lake neighborhood in Los Angeles.



The unfurnished interior features polished hardwood floors and large windows with blinds. Its pretty kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, fine white-painted cabinets/drawers that offer plenty of storage, refrigerator, and oven/range. For climate control, it has installed air conditioning and gas heating. There are hookups for washer and dryer available.



The exterior features a patio and on-street parking. Pets are permitted on the property with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, trash, and sewage. The landlord will handle the water utility.



Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.



Its near public transportation, Sports Court, Fitness Center, and parks.



Nearby parks: Bellevue Park, Silver Lake Recreation Center, and Barnsdall Park.



Walk Score: 86



This houses location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished easily on foot.



Bus lines:

4 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

2 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

10/48 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile

704 Metro Rapid Line - 0.4 mile



Rail lines:

Metro Red Line (802) - 0.8 mile



