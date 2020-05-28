16139 Huston Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Meticulously updated contemporary ranch house located on a wonderful tree lined street. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, countless upgrades, a formal living room and an amazing kitchen which opens to the spacious family room and its open beamed ceilings. The backyard is very private and features a beautiful pool, patio and grass areas, plenty of space to enjoy our beautiful weather! Also a 2 car attached garage, tons of storage, tankless water heater and more! Set in one of the most sought after areas in Encino, Hesby Oaks. This house is centrally located, close to wonderful schools, parks, and you can also enjoy walking to your favorite restaurants or shops on nearby Ventura Blvd or a quick drive over the hill.

Contact Andrew with any questions at 818 748 5293.