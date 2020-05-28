All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM

16139 Huston Street

16139 Huston Street · No Longer Available
Location

16139 Huston Street, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Meticulously updated contemporary ranch house located on a wonderful tree lined street. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, countless upgrades, a formal living room and an amazing kitchen which opens to the spacious family room and its open beamed ceilings. The backyard is very private and features a beautiful pool, patio and grass areas, plenty of space to enjoy our beautiful weather! Also a 2 car attached garage, tons of storage, tankless water heater and more! Set in one of the most sought after areas in Encino, Hesby Oaks. This house is centrally located, close to wonderful schools, parks, and you can also enjoy walking to your favorite restaurants or shops on nearby Ventura Blvd or a quick drive over the hill.
Contact Andrew with any questions at 818 748 5293.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16139 Huston Street have any available units?
16139 Huston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16139 Huston Street have?
Some of 16139 Huston Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16139 Huston Street currently offering any rent specials?
16139 Huston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16139 Huston Street pet-friendly?
No, 16139 Huston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16139 Huston Street offer parking?
Yes, 16139 Huston Street offers parking.
Does 16139 Huston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16139 Huston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16139 Huston Street have a pool?
Yes, 16139 Huston Street has a pool.
Does 16139 Huston Street have accessible units?
No, 16139 Huston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16139 Huston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16139 Huston Street does not have units with dishwashers.

