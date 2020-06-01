1613 South WOOSTER Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill new construction

This private contemporary new construction, located in the desirable Beverlywood adjacent neighborhood, was built with a detailed eye toward leisure and design. This 3,500 SF home encompasses three stories, including five-bedrooms, four-and-a-half-bathrooms, and a rooftop deck. Designed with great attention to detail, the first floor has a large custom kitchen, with a spacious island that offers seating for five. Followed by the expansive living room and dining area which opens to the private back yard. The second floor has four on-suite bedrooms, including the large master with walk-in-closet, and an incredible bathroom including a large shower, dual-sink vanity and a soaking tub. The third floor includes an on-suite bedroom with a private deck, and indoor-outdoor living area with a private rooftop deck completed with a built-in barbecue for the perfect entertainment space.