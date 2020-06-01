All apartments in Los Angeles
1613 South WOOSTER Street

1613 South Wooster Street · No Longer Available
Location

1613 South Wooster Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
new construction
This private contemporary new construction, located in the desirable Beverlywood adjacent neighborhood, was built with a detailed eye toward leisure and design. This 3,500 SF home encompasses three stories, including five-bedrooms, four-and-a-half-bathrooms, and a rooftop deck. Designed with great attention to detail, the first floor has a large custom kitchen, with a spacious island that offers seating for five. Followed by the expansive living room and dining area which opens to the private back yard. The second floor has four on-suite bedrooms, including the large master with walk-in-closet, and an incredible bathroom including a large shower, dual-sink vanity and a soaking tub. The third floor includes an on-suite bedroom with a private deck, and indoor-outdoor living area with a private rooftop deck completed with a built-in barbecue for the perfect entertainment space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 South WOOSTER Street have any available units?
1613 South WOOSTER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1613 South WOOSTER Street have?
Some of 1613 South WOOSTER Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 South WOOSTER Street currently offering any rent specials?
1613 South WOOSTER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 South WOOSTER Street pet-friendly?
No, 1613 South WOOSTER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1613 South WOOSTER Street offer parking?
Yes, 1613 South WOOSTER Street offers parking.
Does 1613 South WOOSTER Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1613 South WOOSTER Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 South WOOSTER Street have a pool?
No, 1613 South WOOSTER Street does not have a pool.
Does 1613 South WOOSTER Street have accessible units?
No, 1613 South WOOSTER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 South WOOSTER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1613 South WOOSTER Street has units with dishwashers.
