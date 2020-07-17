All apartments in Los Angeles
16124 Tulsa St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16124 Tulsa St.

16124 W Tulsa St · No Longer Available
Location

16124 W Tulsa St, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Granada Hills Home! Ready for Move-In! - This charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in a nice pocket of residential homes in Granada Hills. The flooring has been completely refinished to the original hardwood floors in the living room, hallway and bedrooms. The kitchen has plenty of counter and lots of cupboard space with an attached breakfast table. The kitchen opens up to a family room with fireplace. The living room is very spacious. Both the family room and living room have entrances to the backyard with a covered patio. The backyard is a great place for entertaining. There is also a huge bonus room that could be used as a play area, office or additional family room. This room also has a tremendous amount of storage space as well. The bedrooms are well sized with two of the bedroom closets having custom made cedar closets. There are two bathrooms both with new tile. There is a two car garage in addition to extra parking in the yard which is entirely fenced. This home is extra close to freeways and the house sits in a great residential area. Owner may consider a small pet with additional pet deposit. Please contact Shannon Greene at (818) 366-8812 office, (818) 940-1611 direct/text are great, too, or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE3176468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16124 Tulsa St. have any available units?
16124 Tulsa St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16124 Tulsa St. have?
Some of 16124 Tulsa St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16124 Tulsa St. currently offering any rent specials?
16124 Tulsa St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16124 Tulsa St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 16124 Tulsa St. is pet friendly.
Does 16124 Tulsa St. offer parking?
Yes, 16124 Tulsa St. offers parking.
Does 16124 Tulsa St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16124 Tulsa St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16124 Tulsa St. have a pool?
No, 16124 Tulsa St. does not have a pool.
Does 16124 Tulsa St. have accessible units?
No, 16124 Tulsa St. does not have accessible units.
Does 16124 Tulsa St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16124 Tulsa St. does not have units with dishwashers.
