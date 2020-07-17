16124 Tulsa St.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Granada Hills Home! Ready for Move-In! - This charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in a nice pocket of residential homes in Granada Hills. The flooring has been completely refinished to the original hardwood floors in the living room, hallway and bedrooms. The kitchen has plenty of counter and lots of cupboard space with an attached breakfast table. The kitchen opens up to a family room with fireplace. The living room is very spacious. Both the family room and living room have entrances to the backyard with a covered patio. The backyard is a great place for entertaining. There is also a huge bonus room that could be used as a play area, office or additional family room. This room also has a tremendous amount of storage space as well. The bedrooms are well sized with two of the bedroom closets having custom made cedar closets. There are two bathrooms both with new tile. There is a two car garage in addition to extra parking in the yard which is entirely fenced. This home is extra close to freeways and the house sits in a great residential area. Owner may consider a small pet with additional pet deposit. Please contact Shannon Greene at (818) 366-8812 office, (818) 940-1611 direct/text are great, too, or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE3176468)