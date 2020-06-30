All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 16118 Ainsworth St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
16118 Ainsworth St.
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

16118 Ainsworth St.

16118 Ainsworth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16118 Ainsworth Street, Los Angeles, CA 90247
Harbor Gateway North

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
3 Bedroom & 1 1/2 bathroom in GARDENA - Property Id: 118414

Bedrooms: 3 bedrooms
Bathrooms: 1 1/2 Bath
Amenities:
Carpet and Tile Floors
Laundry on site
Quiet neighborhood
Central air
Street Parking

Convenient location, easy commute! (Just a couple of minutes to freeway 110, 405 and 91) - Close to everything (a few minutes to Walmart, Sams Club, Vons, Food 4 Less, Albertson, Starbucks, Ross, Rite Aid, Walgreen, CVS, Tokyo Central, 99 Ranch Market, Restaurants, and many more!)

* Feel free to pass by the property and call if you are interested!! Section 8 not accepted.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118414
Property Id 118414

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5464688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16118 Ainsworth St. have any available units?
16118 Ainsworth St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16118 Ainsworth St. have?
Some of 16118 Ainsworth St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16118 Ainsworth St. currently offering any rent specials?
16118 Ainsworth St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16118 Ainsworth St. pet-friendly?
No, 16118 Ainsworth St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16118 Ainsworth St. offer parking?
No, 16118 Ainsworth St. does not offer parking.
Does 16118 Ainsworth St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16118 Ainsworth St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16118 Ainsworth St. have a pool?
No, 16118 Ainsworth St. does not have a pool.
Does 16118 Ainsworth St. have accessible units?
No, 16118 Ainsworth St. does not have accessible units.
Does 16118 Ainsworth St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16118 Ainsworth St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Clarington Court
3475 Clarington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College