16118 Ainsworth St.

Amenities
3 Bedroom & 1 1/2 bathroom in GARDENA - Property Id: 118414
Bedrooms: 3 bedrooms
Bathrooms: 1 1/2 Bath
Amenities:
Carpet and Tile Floors
Laundry on site
Quiet neighborhood
Central air
Street Parking
Convenient location, easy commute! (Just a couple of minutes to freeway 110, 405 and 91) - Close to everything (a few minutes to Walmart, Sams Club, Vons, Food 4 Less, Albertson, Starbucks, Ross, Rite Aid, Walgreen, CVS, Tokyo Central, 99 Ranch Market, Restaurants, and many more!)
* Feel free to pass by the property and call if you are interested!! Section 8 not accepted.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118414
Property Id 118414
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5464688)