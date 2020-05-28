Amenities

Address 1611 251st Street, Harbor City, CA 90710



- Rent: $3,300 Per Month

- Deposit: $3,600

- 5 Bedrooms

- 3 Bathrooms

- Approx: 2,000 Sq.Ft.



Features and Amenities:

- Newer Construction 2 Story Home

- Stainless steel appliances

- Custom cabinets

- Granite counter-tops

- Marble flooring in common areas

- New carpet in bedrooms

- Fresh paint

- Fireplace in Living room

- Large master bedroom with walk-in closet

- Jacuzzi tub in master bathroom

- Downstairs Den that can be used as 5th Bedroom

- Central AC & Heat

- Private patio

- Attached 2 Car Garage

- No Utilities Included

- Pet may be considered with $500 pet deposit

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.