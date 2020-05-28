All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:14 AM

1611 251st Street

1611 West 251st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1611 West 251st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Harbor City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

Address 1611 251st Street, Harbor City, CA 90710

- Rent: $3,300 Per Month
- Deposit: $3,600
- 5 Bedrooms
- 3 Bathrooms
- Approx: 2,000 Sq.Ft.

Features and Amenities:
- Newer Construction 2 Story Home
- Stainless steel appliances
- Custom cabinets
- Granite counter-tops
- Marble flooring in common areas
- New carpet in bedrooms
- Fresh paint
- Fireplace in Living room
- Large master bedroom with walk-in closet
- Jacuzzi tub in master bathroom
- Downstairs Den that can be used as 5th Bedroom
- Central AC & Heat
- Private patio
- Attached 2 Car Garage
- No Utilities Included
- Pet may be considered with $500 pet deposit
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 251st Street have any available units?
1611 251st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1611 251st Street have?
Some of 1611 251st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 251st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1611 251st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 251st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1611 251st Street is pet friendly.
Does 1611 251st Street offer parking?
Yes, 1611 251st Street offers parking.
Does 1611 251st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 251st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 251st Street have a pool?
No, 1611 251st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1611 251st Street have accessible units?
No, 1611 251st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 251st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 251st Street does not have units with dishwashers.

