Address 1611 251st Street, Harbor City, CA 90710
- Rent: $3,300 Per Month
- Deposit: $3,600
- 5 Bedrooms
- 3 Bathrooms
- Approx: 2,000 Sq.Ft.
Features and Amenities:
- Newer Construction 2 Story Home
- Stainless steel appliances
- Custom cabinets
- Granite counter-tops
- Marble flooring in common areas
- New carpet in bedrooms
- Fresh paint
- Fireplace in Living room
- Large master bedroom with walk-in closet
- Jacuzzi tub in master bathroom
- Downstairs Den that can be used as 5th Bedroom
- Central AC & Heat
- Private patio
- Attached 2 Car Garage
- No Utilities Included
- Pet may be considered with $500 pet deposit
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.