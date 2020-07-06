16106 Bonsallo Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

Make this lovely home yours today! Set on a cul de sac in a quiet neighborhood. 3 bedroom home with 2 gorgeous bathrooms. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Unit included a living room with a brick fireplace perfect to watch a movie in a cozy atmosphere. The second living room leads out to your beautiful secluded backyard. For your convenience, this home has washer and dryer hookups inside. Plenty of cabinets for all of your storage needs. Huge driveway can fit up to 4 cars also comes with a garage!



**IF APPLYING TO THIS PROPERTY PLEASE SEND VIA EMAIL TO AMY@HARBORPM.COM YOUR PROOF OF INCOME FOR THE LAST TWO MONTHS (paystubs, banks statements, W-2 forms) AND A COPY OF YOUR IDENTIFICATION (California driver license, ID). MUST SEE PROPERTY FIRST**



**SI APLICA PARA ESTA PROPIEDAD, POR FAVOR ASEGURESE DE MANDARME UN CORREO ELECTRONICO A : gaby@HARBORPM.COM CON SU PRUEBA DE INGRESOS DE LOS ULTIMOS 2 MESES (talones de cheques, estados de cuentas, formas W-2) Y UNA COPIA DE SU IDENTIFICACION (licencia de manejar, ID). VEA PROPIEDAD ANTES DE APLICAR**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.