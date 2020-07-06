All apartments in Los Angeles
16106 Bonsallo Avenue
16106 Bonsallo Avenue

16106 S Bonsallo Ave · No Longer Available
Location

16106 S Bonsallo Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90247
Harbor Gateway North

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Make this lovely home yours today! Set on a cul de sac in a quiet neighborhood. 3 bedroom home with 2 gorgeous bathrooms. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Unit included a living room with a brick fireplace perfect to watch a movie in a cozy atmosphere. The second living room leads out to your beautiful secluded backyard. For your convenience, this home has washer and dryer hookups inside. Plenty of cabinets for all of your storage needs. Huge driveway can fit up to 4 cars also comes with a garage!

**IF APPLYING TO THIS PROPERTY PLEASE SEND VIA EMAIL TO AMY@HARBORPM.COM YOUR PROOF OF INCOME FOR THE LAST TWO MONTHS (paystubs, banks statements, W-2 forms) AND A COPY OF YOUR IDENTIFICATION (California driver license, ID). MUST SEE PROPERTY FIRST**

**SI APLICA PARA ESTA PROPIEDAD, POR FAVOR ASEGURESE DE MANDARME UN CORREO ELECTRONICO A : gaby@HARBORPM.COM CON SU PRUEBA DE INGRESOS DE LOS ULTIMOS 2 MESES (talones de cheques, estados de cuentas, formas W-2) Y UNA COPIA DE SU IDENTIFICACION (licencia de manejar, ID). VEA PROPIEDAD ANTES DE APLICAR**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16106 Bonsallo Avenue have any available units?
16106 Bonsallo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16106 Bonsallo Avenue have?
Some of 16106 Bonsallo Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16106 Bonsallo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16106 Bonsallo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16106 Bonsallo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16106 Bonsallo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16106 Bonsallo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16106 Bonsallo Avenue offers parking.
Does 16106 Bonsallo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16106 Bonsallo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16106 Bonsallo Avenue have a pool?
No, 16106 Bonsallo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16106 Bonsallo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16106 Bonsallo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16106 Bonsallo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16106 Bonsallo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

