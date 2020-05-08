Rent Calculator
Last updated September 3 2019 at 11:25 AM
16105 Tuba Street
16105 Tuba Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
16105 Tuba Street, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills West
Amenities
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Studio Guest house with cathedral ceiling. Private yard and entrance. You also have laundry and a private parking spot. Utilities are a flat $175. Includes Water, Electric, Gas, Laundry, and WIFI.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16105 Tuba Street have any available units?
16105 Tuba Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 16105 Tuba Street currently offering any rent specials?
16105 Tuba Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16105 Tuba Street pet-friendly?
No, 16105 Tuba Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 16105 Tuba Street offer parking?
Yes, 16105 Tuba Street offers parking.
Does 16105 Tuba Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16105 Tuba Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16105 Tuba Street have a pool?
No, 16105 Tuba Street does not have a pool.
Does 16105 Tuba Street have accessible units?
No, 16105 Tuba Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16105 Tuba Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16105 Tuba Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16105 Tuba Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16105 Tuba Street does not have units with air conditioning.
