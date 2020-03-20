Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

161 S Laurel Ave Available 03/01/20 + Den. Tudor style two story home with detached double garage and large backyard. - House is currently occupied, will show with 24 hour notice to current resident. Please do not disturb our tenant.



Gorgeous original Tudor style two story home with gleaming real hardwood floors throughout. The first floor has a the living areas, one bedroom and a bathroom. The living room is magnificent with high ceilings, brick wood burning/gas fireplace with mantel and large windows. Formal dining room with chandelier and original built-ins. Remodeled kitchen offers modern stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and farm sink. There is a separate breakfast nook with window and a separate laundry area off of kitchen. The second floor includes one bedroom, a hallway bathroom and a den. The den has a door for privacy, a closet and a window, making it perfect for a small bedroom or office. It's been commonly used as an extra large walk-in closet to complement the main bedroom. The main bedroom has high ceilings, a ceiling fan/light and air conditioning; the second bedroom is a standard size; the den is able to accommodate a twin bed and is ideal for a childs room, an office or as an extra-large walk-in closet. The secluded backyard is large and has lush landscape. House comes with a detached two car garage with separate entry from alley, plus a long driveway for two+ vehicles. Will consider a pet with additional deposit. Gardening services are included in the rent.



Great location adjacent to Beverly Hills and West Hollywood, near The Grove, Beverly Center, Melrose Ave., Fairfax and more. Also walking distance to restaurants, cafes, shops, dry cleaners, etc.

