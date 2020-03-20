All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 161 S Laurel Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
161 S Laurel Ave
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

161 S Laurel Ave

161 South Laurel Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

161 South Laurel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
161 S Laurel Ave Available 03/01/20 + Den. Tudor style two story home with detached double garage and large backyard. - House is currently occupied, will show with 24 hour notice to current resident. Please do not disturb our tenant.

Gorgeous original Tudor style two story home with gleaming real hardwood floors throughout. The first floor has a the living areas, one bedroom and a bathroom. The living room is magnificent with high ceilings, brick wood burning/gas fireplace with mantel and large windows. Formal dining room with chandelier and original built-ins. Remodeled kitchen offers modern stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and farm sink. There is a separate breakfast nook with window and a separate laundry area off of kitchen. The second floor includes one bedroom, a hallway bathroom and a den. The den has a door for privacy, a closet and a window, making it perfect for a small bedroom or office. It's been commonly used as an extra large walk-in closet to complement the main bedroom. The main bedroom has high ceilings, a ceiling fan/light and air conditioning; the second bedroom is a standard size; the den is able to accommodate a twin bed and is ideal for a childs room, an office or as an extra-large walk-in closet. The secluded backyard is large and has lush landscape. House comes with a detached two car garage with separate entry from alley, plus a long driveway for two+ vehicles. Will consider a pet with additional deposit. Gardening services are included in the rent.

Great location adjacent to Beverly Hills and West Hollywood, near The Grove, Beverly Center, Melrose Ave., Fairfax and more. Also walking distance to restaurants, cafes, shops, dry cleaners, etc.
Call or Email for Sales Information

House is currently occupied, will show with 24 hour notice to current resident. Please do not disturb our tenant.

**********************************************
Howard Management Group does not guarantee the accuracy of the information concerning the conditions or features of the property. Renter is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection.
BRE ID NUMBER: 01521497

(RLNE5536935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 S Laurel Ave have any available units?
161 S Laurel Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 161 S Laurel Ave have?
Some of 161 S Laurel Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 S Laurel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
161 S Laurel Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 S Laurel Ave pet-friendly?
No, 161 S Laurel Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 161 S Laurel Ave offer parking?
Yes, 161 S Laurel Ave offers parking.
Does 161 S Laurel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 161 S Laurel Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 S Laurel Ave have a pool?
No, 161 S Laurel Ave does not have a pool.
Does 161 S Laurel Ave have accessible units?
No, 161 S Laurel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 161 S Laurel Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 161 S Laurel Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College