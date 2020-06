Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

MUST SEE! Beautifully remodeled home with many upgrades! 2 Beds + 2 Baths, Dual pane windows, quartz counter tops, laminate wood floors, recessed lighting, new central A/C , new cabinets, and so much more. 1 Parking spot on Driveway. NOTE: THIS LEASE IS ONLY FOR THE FRONT HOME. THERE WILL AND IS CONSTRUCTION IN THE REAR YARD DURING LEASE.