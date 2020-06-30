All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1607 S Garth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1607 S Garth Avenue
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

1607 S Garth Avenue

1607 South Garth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
South Robertson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1607 South Garth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
sauna
Beautiful Fully Remodeled SFR with Guest House - Duration of Lease: 1 Yr Minimum
Living Area: 2328 sqft (owner)
No Smoking

FULLY REMODELLED single-family residence, in a highly desired area of Mid-City Los Angeles. 1928 Sq. ft of living space in the front main house, with 4 full bedrooms (2 master bedrooms) and 3 full bathrooms. Fully functioning Guest House with kitchenette and loft, perfect mother in law suite. All brand new! Walk into the main house and enjoy the aesthetic details. Professional painting and hardwood floors newly refurbished throughout. Both Master suites have walk in closets and private baths. SAUNA in one master suite. Full dining room, spacious Living room, all new kitchen cabinets and appliances in the kitchen. A relaxing Jacuzzi spa outside between Front house and Guest House. New Electronic and self-operating gates to secure the property and with all new landscaping. 3 car driveway that will give you enough space to station your wheels with room to spare. A true Gem and a rare opportunity for a renter.

Appliances:
Range/Oven, 2 Refrigerators, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer

Features:
Fully remodeled loft Guest house with kitchenette (400 sqft)
4 bedrooms (2 master bedrooms)
4 full bathrooms (1 in GH)
Living Room
Dining Room
Kitchen
Pantry
SAUNA
2 Walk-in Closets
Jacuzzi (outground)
Fenced Front & Backyard
New Lawn and hedges around property
Sprinkler System
Central Heating and A/C
Newly sanded and finished hardwood floors
3 car driveway

View by appointment only.

(RLNE5595244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 S Garth Avenue have any available units?
1607 S Garth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1607 S Garth Avenue have?
Some of 1607 S Garth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1607 S Garth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1607 S Garth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 S Garth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1607 S Garth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1607 S Garth Avenue offer parking?
No, 1607 S Garth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1607 S Garth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1607 S Garth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 S Garth Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1607 S Garth Avenue has a pool.
Does 1607 S Garth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1607 S Garth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 S Garth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1607 S Garth Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College