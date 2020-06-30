1607 S Garth Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful Fully Remodeled SFR with Guest House - Duration of Lease: 1 Yr Minimum
Living Area: 2328 sqft (owner)
No Smoking
FULLY REMODELLED single-family residence, in a highly desired area of Mid-City Los Angeles. 1928 Sq. ft of living space in the front main house, with 4 full bedrooms (2 master bedrooms) and 3 full bathrooms. Fully functioning Guest House with kitchenette and loft, perfect mother in law suite. All brand new! Walk into the main house and enjoy the aesthetic details. Professional painting and hardwood floors newly refurbished throughout. Both Master suites have walk in closets and private baths. SAUNA in one master suite. Full dining room, spacious Living room, all new kitchen cabinets and appliances in the kitchen. A relaxing Jacuzzi spa outside between Front house and Guest House. New Electronic and self-operating gates to secure the property and with all new landscaping. 3 car driveway that will give you enough space to station your wheels with room to spare. A true Gem and a rare opportunity for a renter.
Appliances:
Range/Oven, 2 Refrigerators, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer
Features:
Fully remodeled loft Guest house with kitchenette (400 sqft)
4 bedrooms (2 master bedrooms)
4 full bathrooms (1 in GH)
Living Room
Dining Room
Kitchen
Pantry
SAUNA
2 Walk-in Closets
Jacuzzi (outground)
Fenced Front & Backyard
New Lawn and hedges around property
Sprinkler System
Central Heating and A/C
Newly sanded and finished hardwood floors
3 car driveway
View by appointment only.
