1607 S Garth Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub sauna

Beautiful Fully Remodeled SFR with Guest House - Duration of Lease: 1 Yr Minimum

Living Area: 2328 sqft (owner)

No Smoking



FULLY REMODELLED single-family residence, in a highly desired area of Mid-City Los Angeles. 1928 Sq. ft of living space in the front main house, with 4 full bedrooms (2 master bedrooms) and 3 full bathrooms. Fully functioning Guest House with kitchenette and loft, perfect mother in law suite. All brand new! Walk into the main house and enjoy the aesthetic details. Professional painting and hardwood floors newly refurbished throughout. Both Master suites have walk in closets and private baths. SAUNA in one master suite. Full dining room, spacious Living room, all new kitchen cabinets and appliances in the kitchen. A relaxing Jacuzzi spa outside between Front house and Guest House. New Electronic and self-operating gates to secure the property and with all new landscaping. 3 car driveway that will give you enough space to station your wheels with room to spare. A true Gem and a rare opportunity for a renter.



Appliances:

Range/Oven, 2 Refrigerators, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer



Features:

Fully remodeled loft Guest house with kitchenette (400 sqft)

4 bedrooms (2 master bedrooms)

4 full bathrooms (1 in GH)

Living Room

Dining Room

Kitchen

Pantry

SAUNA

2 Walk-in Closets

Jacuzzi (outground)

Fenced Front & Backyard

New Lawn and hedges around property

Sprinkler System

Central Heating and A/C

Newly sanded and finished hardwood floors

3 car driveway



View by appointment only.



(RLNE5595244)