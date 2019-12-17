16053 Sabana Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Spectacular VIEW property with pool and spa! This former celebrity owned single story, 4 bedroom and 5 bathroom home offers an incredible open floor plan with large rooms throughout. Upon entering through the double doors you are immediately struck by the sparkling city lights at night and the beautiful blue skies in the day as the first thing you see is the wall of windows showcasing the true beauty of this home's view! Completely open to each room making the flow of this house amazing for entertaining is the gourmet kitchen, formal dining area, family room and living room. Separated by a large hallway, each en-suite bedroom is on one side of the home making it an extremely desirable floor plan. Close to freeway access, canyon access, shopping, entertainment and dining.