Los Angeles, CA
16053 Sabana Lane
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

16053 Sabana Lane

16053 Sabana Lane · (818) 822-8835
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16053 Sabana Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$10,500

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3428 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Spectacular VIEW property with pool and spa! This former celebrity owned single story, 4 bedroom and 5 bathroom home offers an incredible open floor plan with large rooms throughout. Upon entering through the double doors you are immediately struck by the sparkling city lights at night and the beautiful blue skies in the day as the first thing you see is the wall of windows showcasing the true beauty of this home's view! Completely open to each room making the flow of this house amazing for entertaining is the gourmet kitchen, formal dining area, family room and living room. Separated by a large hallway, each en-suite bedroom is on one side of the home making it an extremely desirable floor plan. Close to freeway access, canyon access, shopping, entertainment and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16053 Sabana Lane have any available units?
16053 Sabana Lane has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16053 Sabana Lane have?
Some of 16053 Sabana Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16053 Sabana Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16053 Sabana Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16053 Sabana Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16053 Sabana Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16053 Sabana Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16053 Sabana Lane does offer parking.
Does 16053 Sabana Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16053 Sabana Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16053 Sabana Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16053 Sabana Lane has a pool.
Does 16053 Sabana Lane have accessible units?
No, 16053 Sabana Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16053 Sabana Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16053 Sabana Lane has units with dishwashers.
