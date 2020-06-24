1603 N. Edgemont St

Amenities

:)Hello Everyone ,

Available December 1th 2019 we have

newly renovated, spacious and luxurious apartment with amazing views of the Hollywood sign from your room - probably the best view you can find in the city! This 1100 square-feet, 2-bed, 2-bath apartment is on a quiet street, close to Griffith Park & Observatory, and is only 5 mins drive to the Walk of Fame, Universal Studios, Paramount Studios, etc. Youll love my place because of the views, the modern hotel-style design and decor and, of course, the location.