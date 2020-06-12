All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:18 PM

1601 W 47th St

1601 West 47th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1601 West 47th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress Central

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Three Bedroom California Bungalow home near USC!!! - This charming 1,448sqft California Bungalow is situated on a large 6,377 sqft corner lot!

The living room and dining room feature a large open layout with crown molding,wooden beams on the ceiling and a faux fireplace.

Each bedroom features laminate flooring, large storage and a lot of natural light.

The kitchen features granite counter tops, large amounts of storage and a double sink. The kitchen, hallway and large laundry room have tile flooring.

The large bathroom has a double sink vanity, glass shower enclosure and storage.

The backyard is perfect for entertaining guests, having a bbq and parking. The detached 2 car garage can be used for parking, an art studio or additional storage!!!

Convenient distance to USC, the 110, the 10 and various local hotspots!

Contact the Leasing Department at 888-721-2228 x6 or Leasing@goldenbeemanagement.com

(RLNE5267265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 W 47th St have any available units?
1601 W 47th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 W 47th St have?
Some of 1601 W 47th St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 W 47th St currently offering any rent specials?
1601 W 47th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 W 47th St pet-friendly?
No, 1601 W 47th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1601 W 47th St offer parking?
Yes, 1601 W 47th St offers parking.
Does 1601 W 47th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 W 47th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 W 47th St have a pool?
No, 1601 W 47th St does not have a pool.
Does 1601 W 47th St have accessible units?
No, 1601 W 47th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 W 47th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 W 47th St does not have units with dishwashers.

