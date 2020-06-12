1601 W 47th St

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage fireplace bbq/grill extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Three Bedroom California Bungalow home near USC!!! - This charming 1,448sqft California Bungalow is situated on a large 6,377 sqft corner lot!



The living room and dining room feature a large open layout with crown molding,wooden beams on the ceiling and a faux fireplace.



Each bedroom features laminate flooring, large storage and a lot of natural light.



The kitchen features granite counter tops, large amounts of storage and a double sink. The kitchen, hallway and large laundry room have tile flooring.



The large bathroom has a double sink vanity, glass shower enclosure and storage.



The backyard is perfect for entertaining guests, having a bbq and parking. The detached 2 car garage can be used for parking, an art studio or additional storage!!!



Convenient distance to USC, the 110, the 10 and various local hotspots!



Contact the Leasing Department at 888-721-2228 x6 or Leasing@goldenbeemanagement.com



(RLNE5267265)