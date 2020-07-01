All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1601 Rising Glen Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1601 Rising Glen Road
Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:14 AM

1601 Rising Glen Road

1601 Rising Glen Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1601 Rising Glen Road, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
Luxurious, FURNISHED, Short or Long term remodeled 1957 mid-century architectural home designed by renowned architects Buff, Straub and Hensman located in the hills just off the Famous Sunset Strip. Perched on a bluff with expansive views of the city of Los Angeles, this property is landscaped with 5 private gardens. Light filled walls of glass and clerestory windows with a floor plan that centers around an inside open courtyard and integrates nature as part of each room. The living area has 2 separate sitting areas that adorn a large stone fireplace while looking over a stunning view of the city. The dining area includes a modern table with seating for 10 that faces the expansive yard and outdoor patio. The gourmet kitchen includes an over-sized Subzero refrigerator and separate Subzero freezer with additional stainless steel appliances awaiting the master chef. This beautiful home's Master suite has a King bed, a flat screen TV, and a seating area facing another private garden. There are also 2 additional bedrooms with queen beds as well as views of the courtyard. A large family room includes a bar area, a sectional couch, comfy seating, and a flat screen TV plus an additional office/studio. Other features include; garden sculptures, fountain, meditation garden, and landscape lighting. There is a laundry room, security system, and cameras all located minutes from fashionable Sunset Plaza shops and restaurants. Coastal Estates and Investments Willie Baronet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Rising Glen Road have any available units?
1601 Rising Glen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 Rising Glen Road have?
Some of 1601 Rising Glen Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Rising Glen Road currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Rising Glen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Rising Glen Road pet-friendly?
No, 1601 Rising Glen Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1601 Rising Glen Road offer parking?
No, 1601 Rising Glen Road does not offer parking.
Does 1601 Rising Glen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Rising Glen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Rising Glen Road have a pool?
No, 1601 Rising Glen Road does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Rising Glen Road have accessible units?
No, 1601 Rising Glen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Rising Glen Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 Rising Glen Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Paradiso
11805 Laurelwood Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College