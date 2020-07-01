1601 Rising Glen Road

Amenities

Luxurious, FURNISHED, Short or Long term remodeled 1957 mid-century architectural home designed by renowned architects Buff, Straub and Hensman located in the hills just off the Famous Sunset Strip. Perched on a bluff with expansive views of the city of Los Angeles, this property is landscaped with 5 private gardens. Light filled walls of glass and clerestory windows with a floor plan that centers around an inside open courtyard and integrates nature as part of each room. The living area has 2 separate sitting areas that adorn a large stone fireplace while looking over a stunning view of the city. The dining area includes a modern table with seating for 10 that faces the expansive yard and outdoor patio. The gourmet kitchen includes an over-sized Subzero refrigerator and separate Subzero freezer with additional stainless steel appliances awaiting the master chef. This beautiful home's Master suite has a King bed, a flat screen TV, and a seating area facing another private garden. There are also 2 additional bedrooms with queen beds as well as views of the courtyard. A large family room includes a bar area, a sectional couch, comfy seating, and a flat screen TV plus an additional office/studio. Other features include; garden sculptures, fountain, meditation garden, and landscape lighting. There is a laundry room, security system, and cameras all located minutes from fashionable Sunset Plaza shops and restaurants. Coastal Estates and Investments Willie Baronet