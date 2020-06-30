16 THORNTON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This studio apartment with stunning ocean views is less than a block from the ocean, located on Speedway and Thornton Ave. The newly remodeled and freshly painted unit includes new flooring, new appliances and newly added community laundry. A top floor unit, there is no one above you and just one shared wall! Enjoy the sunset out of the bay windows or go up to the roof deck with 360~ views. Plenty of storage with 3 large closets in the unit and additional shelving behind the Murphy bed. Just steps from all the best Venice has to offer: the beach, Abbott Kinney, Main Street and more! Parking is available for additional cost. Other units in the building will be available soon, ask for details! Contact the listing agent for a virtual tour!