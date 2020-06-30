All apartments in Los Angeles
16 THORNTON Avenue

16 Thornton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16 Thornton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This studio apartment with stunning ocean views is less than a block from the ocean, located on Speedway and Thornton Ave. The newly remodeled and freshly painted unit includes new flooring, new appliances and newly added community laundry. A top floor unit, there is no one above you and just one shared wall! Enjoy the sunset out of the bay windows or go up to the roof deck with 360~ views. Plenty of storage with 3 large closets in the unit and additional shelving behind the Murphy bed. Just steps from all the best Venice has to offer: the beach, Abbott Kinney, Main Street and more! Parking is available for additional cost. Other units in the building will be available soon, ask for details! Contact the listing agent for a virtual tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 THORNTON Avenue have any available units?
16 THORNTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 THORNTON Avenue have?
Some of 16 THORNTON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 THORNTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16 THORNTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 THORNTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16 THORNTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16 THORNTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16 THORNTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 16 THORNTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 THORNTON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 THORNTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 16 THORNTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16 THORNTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16 THORNTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16 THORNTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 THORNTON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

