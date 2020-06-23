15960 Rayen Street

15960 W Rayen St, Los Angeles, CA 91343 North Hills West
Over 2500 sqft single-story ranch style home on 1/3 acre landscaped lot, with formal dining room, living room with fireplace, large kitchen, huge family room, and a master bedroom with an attached full bath including jacuzzi tub
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
