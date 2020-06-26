159 MABERY Road

Amenities

Fully furnished summer lease! This modernized traditional style house is perfectly placed on an unusually large lot embracing the outdoor environment of the Santa Monica Canyon. Located a couple blocks from the beach and in close proximity of downtown Santa Monica one couldn't ask for more. The kitchen and bathrooms have been recently remodeled. Three bedrooms, including two playful loft areas, as part of the children's bedrooms, plus a comfortable master bedroom reside on the upper floor. A private fourth bedroom is located on the primary level. Hardwood floors, original crown moldings & many built-ins accent the interior including the gracious living room anchored by its stoic fireplace, A den/office and a formal dining room all open to a covered patio and gardens. Separate two car garage plus attach game room are also included.