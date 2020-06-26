All apartments in Los Angeles
159 MABERY Road
159 MABERY Road

159 Mabery Road · No Longer Available
Location

159 Mabery Road, Los Angeles, CA 90402
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Fully furnished summer lease! This modernized traditional style house is perfectly placed on an unusually large lot embracing the outdoor environment of the Santa Monica Canyon. Located a couple blocks from the beach and in close proximity of downtown Santa Monica one couldn't ask for more. The kitchen and bathrooms have been recently remodeled. Three bedrooms, including two playful loft areas, as part of the children's bedrooms, plus a comfortable master bedroom reside on the upper floor. A private fourth bedroom is located on the primary level. Hardwood floors, original crown moldings & many built-ins accent the interior including the gracious living room anchored by its stoic fireplace, A den/office and a formal dining room all open to a covered patio and gardens. Separate two car garage plus attach game room are also included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 MABERY Road have any available units?
159 MABERY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 159 MABERY Road have?
Some of 159 MABERY Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 MABERY Road currently offering any rent specials?
159 MABERY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 MABERY Road pet-friendly?
No, 159 MABERY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 159 MABERY Road offer parking?
Yes, 159 MABERY Road offers parking.
Does 159 MABERY Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 159 MABERY Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 MABERY Road have a pool?
No, 159 MABERY Road does not have a pool.
Does 159 MABERY Road have accessible units?
No, 159 MABERY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 159 MABERY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 159 MABERY Road has units with dishwashers.
