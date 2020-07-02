All apartments in Los Angeles
15851 Kingsbury Street
15851 Kingsbury Street

Location

15851 Kingsbury Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
HOME FOR RENT IN GRANADA HILLS | CONTACT MARTHA CARRASCO: 818-723-0496 | Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom & 3 bathroom home nestled on a quiet street in a great Granada Hills neighborhood. There are 2 master bedrooms, each with an in-suite bathroom. Oversized step down living room with fireplace, cherrywood engineered wood flooring, family room faces open floor plan. Updated kitchen and dinning area. Kitchen has newer grey cabinets with granite countertops and glass tile back splash, and breakfast nook. Backyard is low maintenance with artificial turf and hardscape patio. Lease includes washer, dryer, and refrigerator. SHOWING REQUESTS & QUESTIONS: CONTACT MARTHA CARRASCO: 818-723-0496

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15851 Kingsbury Street have any available units?
15851 Kingsbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15851 Kingsbury Street have?
Some of 15851 Kingsbury Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15851 Kingsbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
15851 Kingsbury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15851 Kingsbury Street pet-friendly?
No, 15851 Kingsbury Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15851 Kingsbury Street offer parking?
No, 15851 Kingsbury Street does not offer parking.
Does 15851 Kingsbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15851 Kingsbury Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15851 Kingsbury Street have a pool?
No, 15851 Kingsbury Street does not have a pool.
Does 15851 Kingsbury Street have accessible units?
No, 15851 Kingsbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15851 Kingsbury Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15851 Kingsbury Street does not have units with dishwashers.

