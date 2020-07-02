15851 Kingsbury Street

Amenities

HOME FOR RENT IN GRANADA HILLS | CONTACT MARTHA CARRASCO: 818-723-0496 | Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom & 3 bathroom home nestled on a quiet street in a great Granada Hills neighborhood. There are 2 master bedrooms, each with an in-suite bathroom. Oversized step down living room with fireplace, cherrywood engineered wood flooring, family room faces open floor plan. Updated kitchen and dinning area. Kitchen has newer grey cabinets with granite countertops and glass tile back splash, and breakfast nook. Backyard is low maintenance with artificial turf and hardscape patio. Lease includes washer, dryer, and refrigerator. SHOWING REQUESTS & QUESTIONS: CONTACT MARTHA CARRASCO: 818-723-0496