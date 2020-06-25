All apartments in Los Angeles
15768 Midwood Drive #4

15768 Midwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15768 Midwood Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Granada Hills Townhouse! Must See! - This Granada Hills townhouse is located North of Rinaldi and has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. The unit has an
open and bright floor plan with vaulted ceiling and cozy fireplace in the living room, with a balcony off the spacious dining area.
All bedrooms are located on the lower level and are spacious with ample closet space.The master suite has large private patio, custom walk-in closet and private bath. There is direct access 2 car garage with laundry hook ups in the garage, plus gated front entry with private patio. The gated community offers pool, spa and ample guest parking. Easy Access to 118, 405 and 5 Freeways! Please contact Shannon at (818) 792-9515 cell/text, (818) 366-8812 office or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing. Unit will be ready for move in around October 8th.

(RLNE5183664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15768 Midwood Drive #4 have any available units?
15768 Midwood Drive #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15768 Midwood Drive #4 have?
Some of 15768 Midwood Drive #4's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15768 Midwood Drive #4 currently offering any rent specials?
15768 Midwood Drive #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15768 Midwood Drive #4 pet-friendly?
No, 15768 Midwood Drive #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15768 Midwood Drive #4 offer parking?
Yes, 15768 Midwood Drive #4 offers parking.
Does 15768 Midwood Drive #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15768 Midwood Drive #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15768 Midwood Drive #4 have a pool?
Yes, 15768 Midwood Drive #4 has a pool.
Does 15768 Midwood Drive #4 have accessible units?
No, 15768 Midwood Drive #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 15768 Midwood Drive #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15768 Midwood Drive #4 does not have units with dishwashers.

