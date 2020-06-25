15768 Midwood Drive #4

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Granada Hills Townhouse! Must See! - This Granada Hills townhouse is located North of Rinaldi and has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. The unit has an

open and bright floor plan with vaulted ceiling and cozy fireplace in the living room, with a balcony off the spacious dining area.

All bedrooms are located on the lower level and are spacious with ample closet space.The master suite has large private patio, custom walk-in closet and private bath. There is direct access 2 car garage with laundry hook ups in the garage, plus gated front entry with private patio. The gated community offers pool, spa and ample guest parking. Easy Access to 118, 405 and 5 Freeways! Please contact Shannon at (818) 792-9515 cell/text, (818) 366-8812 office or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing. Unit will be ready for move in around October 8th.



(RLNE5183664)