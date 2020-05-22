All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:38 AM

15755 Enadia Way

15755 Enadia Way · No Longer Available
Location

15755 Enadia Way, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Lake Balboa home w/family rm, formal dine + all appliances! (15755 Enadia Way) - Single-story, Lake Balboa home available for lease! Features include: 3BR + 2BA floorplan w/almost 1800 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace + vaulted ceilings; updated kitchen w/granite counters, recessed lighting + appliances included (refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher + microwave); formal dining area; family room; master bedroom w/three-quarter bath; washer + dryer also included; backyard w/large covered patio + fountain; attached, 2 car garage; gardening service provided; cats considered w/owners approval; sorry, no dogs. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2606528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15755 Enadia Way have any available units?
15755 Enadia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15755 Enadia Way have?
Some of 15755 Enadia Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15755 Enadia Way currently offering any rent specials?
15755 Enadia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15755 Enadia Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 15755 Enadia Way is pet friendly.
Does 15755 Enadia Way offer parking?
Yes, 15755 Enadia Way offers parking.
Does 15755 Enadia Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15755 Enadia Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15755 Enadia Way have a pool?
No, 15755 Enadia Way does not have a pool.
Does 15755 Enadia Way have accessible units?
No, 15755 Enadia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15755 Enadia Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15755 Enadia Way has units with dishwashers.
