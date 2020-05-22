Amenities

Lake Balboa home w/family rm, formal dine + all appliances! (15755 Enadia Way) - Single-story, Lake Balboa home available for lease! Features include: 3BR + 2BA floorplan w/almost 1800 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace + vaulted ceilings; updated kitchen w/granite counters, recessed lighting + appliances included (refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher + microwave); formal dining area; family room; master bedroom w/three-quarter bath; washer + dryer also included; backyard w/large covered patio + fountain; attached, 2 car garage; gardening service provided; cats considered w/owners approval; sorry, no dogs. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE2606528)