Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom home in Mid-City Los Angeles. This is a great family home in a peaceful and friendly neighborhood just off of Venice Blvd. Culver City is just a few miles down the road and you are minutes from Downtown LA. In addition to being in a great location, this home also features an open living area, high ceilings, ceramic flooring throughout, private backyard, and a two car garage.