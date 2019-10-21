All apartments in Los Angeles
15649 WOODFIELD Place
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:35 PM

15649 WOODFIELD Place

15649 Woodfield Place · No Longer Available
Location

15649 Woodfield Place, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
hot tub
Move right into a well maintained property. Understated one story has gated brick courtyard entry, 5 Bedrooms, all with private bath, Powder room, Dining room, Den with wet bar, multiple skylights, French doors, hardwood floors, plantation shutters. Many rooms open to large low maintenance bricked back yard with solar heated pool and spa. Master suite with hardwood floors, fireplace, and sitting area hides a large bonus room which offers endless possibilities and has limestone floor and built in cabinetry. Storage space and closets abound in this property so there is room for everything. Two bedrooms share access to a grassy private retreat. Royal Woods with easy access to freeways and West side.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15649 WOODFIELD Place have any available units?
15649 WOODFIELD Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15649 WOODFIELD Place have?
Some of 15649 WOODFIELD Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15649 WOODFIELD Place currently offering any rent specials?
15649 WOODFIELD Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15649 WOODFIELD Place pet-friendly?
No, 15649 WOODFIELD Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15649 WOODFIELD Place offer parking?
Yes, 15649 WOODFIELD Place offers parking.
Does 15649 WOODFIELD Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15649 WOODFIELD Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15649 WOODFIELD Place have a pool?
Yes, 15649 WOODFIELD Place has a pool.
Does 15649 WOODFIELD Place have accessible units?
No, 15649 WOODFIELD Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15649 WOODFIELD Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15649 WOODFIELD Place has units with dishwashers.
