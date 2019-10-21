15649 WOODFIELD Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool hot tub

Move right into a well maintained property. Understated one story has gated brick courtyard entry, 5 Bedrooms, all with private bath, Powder room, Dining room, Den with wet bar, multiple skylights, French doors, hardwood floors, plantation shutters. Many rooms open to large low maintenance bricked back yard with solar heated pool and spa. Master suite with hardwood floors, fireplace, and sitting area hides a large bonus room which offers endless possibilities and has limestone floor and built in cabinetry. Storage space and closets abound in this property so there is room for everything. Two bedrooms share access to a grassy private retreat. Royal Woods with easy access to freeways and West side.