All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15637 Odyssey Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15637 Odyssey Drive
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM

15637 Odyssey Drive

15637 Odyssey Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Granada Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15637 Odyssey Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Sunset Ridge Gated Community!! This are newer construction community built in 2011. This beautifully appointment unit features a highly upgraded kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel refrigerator, stainless steel oven with gas cooktop, stainless steel built in microwave and stainless steel dishwasher. Open concept living room overlooks the kitchen and valley views. Large master suite with walk in closet. The remodeled master bathroom has a separate shower & tub, dual sinks, and soft white cabinetry. Additional highlights include a downstairs bedroom, hardwood floors, in-door laundry, designer baseboard molding, raised panel interior doors, private patio, recessed lighting, 2 car garage with direct access, and a very rare location with ample guest parking nearby. Enjoy relaxing by the heated pool, spa, outdoor showers, restrooms, lounge chairs and umbrellas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15637 Odyssey Drive have any available units?
15637 Odyssey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15637 Odyssey Drive have?
Some of 15637 Odyssey Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15637 Odyssey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15637 Odyssey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15637 Odyssey Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15637 Odyssey Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15637 Odyssey Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15637 Odyssey Drive offers parking.
Does 15637 Odyssey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15637 Odyssey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15637 Odyssey Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15637 Odyssey Drive has a pool.
Does 15637 Odyssey Drive have accessible units?
No, 15637 Odyssey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15637 Odyssey Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15637 Odyssey Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Palms
3450 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
WOODRIDGE APARTMENTS
6611 Woodman Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College