15637 Odyssey Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Sunset Ridge Gated Community!! This are newer construction community built in 2011. This beautifully appointment unit features a highly upgraded kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel refrigerator, stainless steel oven with gas cooktop, stainless steel built in microwave and stainless steel dishwasher. Open concept living room overlooks the kitchen and valley views. Large master suite with walk in closet. The remodeled master bathroom has a separate shower & tub, dual sinks, and soft white cabinetry. Additional highlights include a downstairs bedroom, hardwood floors, in-door laundry, designer baseboard molding, raised panel interior doors, private patio, recessed lighting, 2 car garage with direct access, and a very rare location with ample guest parking nearby. Enjoy relaxing by the heated pool, spa, outdoor showers, restrooms, lounge chairs and umbrellas.