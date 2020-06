Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This charming 2 bed 1 bath has new hardwood floors, newly updated kitchen, formal dining area and living room with fireplace. The unit is very spacious with an abundance of natural light. Conveniently located near Canfield Elementary school. This upper unit includes built ins through out, a private roof deck off of the kitchen and a large , shared back yard; perfect for entertaining.