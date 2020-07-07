All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15546 Huston Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15546 Huston Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15546 Huston Street

15546 Huston Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15546 Huston Street, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
parking
pool
garage
This classic Old World Spanish style home is complimented with all of today’s modern amenities. Situated in one of the most desirable areas of Sherman Oaks just blocks from Ventura Blvd. Loaded with charm, character and vintage details. The oversized living room features open beam ceilings with a stylish brick fireplace and wood mantel. Upstairs you will find a spacious sanctuary area that would be an ideal study or library overlooking the living room. A spacious formal dining area adjoins the pleasant living room. Loaded with cupboard and countertop space, the charming kitchen is sure to delight the home chef! Another bonus room flanks the opposite side of the house that could be used as a game room, study of formal sitting area with adjoining bathroom and third shower. Continuing with the old world charm, through the large corridor you’ll delight to find 3 spacious bedrooms, including a one-of-a-kind unique and exceptional master bedroom suite with his and her’s closets, dressing area and king-sized bedroom with striking brick fireplace, private bathroom with yet even more closet space! As if this master bedroom isn’t enough, it also features access to a very private and secluded patio area. The home encompasses an open courtyard highlighted by both a covered patio and black bottom pool. This home oozes with old world charm and is truly unique in every detail, making for the ideal entertainer’s dream home. Features laundry area, two car garage and great location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15546 Huston Street have any available units?
15546 Huston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15546 Huston Street have?
Some of 15546 Huston Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15546 Huston Street currently offering any rent specials?
15546 Huston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15546 Huston Street pet-friendly?
No, 15546 Huston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15546 Huston Street offer parking?
Yes, 15546 Huston Street offers parking.
Does 15546 Huston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15546 Huston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15546 Huston Street have a pool?
Yes, 15546 Huston Street has a pool.
Does 15546 Huston Street have accessible units?
No, 15546 Huston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15546 Huston Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15546 Huston Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
5217 Virginia Avenue
5217 Virginia Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College