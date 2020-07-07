15546 Huston Street

Amenities

This classic Old World Spanish style home is complimented with all of today’s modern amenities. Situated in one of the most desirable areas of Sherman Oaks just blocks from Ventura Blvd. Loaded with charm, character and vintage details. The oversized living room features open beam ceilings with a stylish brick fireplace and wood mantel. Upstairs you will find a spacious sanctuary area that would be an ideal study or library overlooking the living room. A spacious formal dining area adjoins the pleasant living room. Loaded with cupboard and countertop space, the charming kitchen is sure to delight the home chef! Another bonus room flanks the opposite side of the house that could be used as a game room, study of formal sitting area with adjoining bathroom and third shower. Continuing with the old world charm, through the large corridor you’ll delight to find 3 spacious bedrooms, including a one-of-a-kind unique and exceptional master bedroom suite with his and her’s closets, dressing area and king-sized bedroom with striking brick fireplace, private bathroom with yet even more closet space! As if this master bedroom isn’t enough, it also features access to a very private and secluded patio area. The home encompasses an open courtyard highlighted by both a covered patio and black bottom pool. This home oozes with old world charm and is truly unique in every detail, making for the ideal entertainer’s dream home. Features laundry area, two car garage and great location.