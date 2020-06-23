15532 Leadwell Street, Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Guest House Unit in a Great Van Nuys Neighborhood - Live in a beautiful separate house, located at the back of the main property, minutes away from restaurants, shops, grocery stores and more!

House features open floor plan with large living room, bedroom, new flooring throughout, good size closet, newly upgraded bathroom, recessed lights, A/C and grassy yard with mature orange and lemon trees.

Centrally located in a quiet green residential neighborhood, with easy access to public transportation, freeways, schools, shops and restaurants, this 1 bedroom, 1 bath studio house offers privacy and serenity in the middle of the city!



One year minimum lease. One month security deposit. Owner will consider pets with additional deposit. Background check will be completed with application.

Call George at 818-304-4880

Lic # 01705185

RPM South SFV

We follow all fair housing laws



