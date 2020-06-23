All apartments in Los Angeles
15532 Leadwell Street, Unit B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15532 Leadwell Street, Unit B

15532 Leadwell St · No Longer Available
Location

15532 Leadwell St, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Van Nuys

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Guest House Unit in a Great Van Nuys Neighborhood - Live in a beautiful separate house, located at the back of the main property, minutes away from restaurants, shops, grocery stores and more!
House features open floor plan with large living room, bedroom, new flooring throughout, good size closet, newly upgraded bathroom, recessed lights, A/C and grassy yard with mature orange and lemon trees.
Centrally located in a quiet green residential neighborhood, with easy access to public transportation, freeways, schools, shops and restaurants, this 1 bedroom, 1 bath studio house offers privacy and serenity in the middle of the city!

One year minimum lease. One month security deposit. Owner will consider pets with additional deposit. Background check will be completed with application.
Call George at 818-304-4880
Lic # 01705185
RPM South SFV
We follow all fair housing laws

(RLNE4561180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15532 Leadwell Street, Unit B have any available units?
15532 Leadwell Street, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 15532 Leadwell Street, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
15532 Leadwell Street, Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15532 Leadwell Street, Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 15532 Leadwell Street, Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 15532 Leadwell Street, Unit B offer parking?
No, 15532 Leadwell Street, Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 15532 Leadwell Street, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15532 Leadwell Street, Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15532 Leadwell Street, Unit B have a pool?
No, 15532 Leadwell Street, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 15532 Leadwell Street, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 15532 Leadwell Street, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 15532 Leadwell Street, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 15532 Leadwell Street, Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15532 Leadwell Street, Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15532 Leadwell Street, Unit B has units with air conditioning.
