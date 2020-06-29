All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 28 2020 at 12:20 PM

15515 West SUNSET

15515 Sunset Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

15515 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
Corner unit, 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium in the heart of the Pacific Palisades Village. Friendly neighbors and beautiful canyon view, landscaping that includes lots of trees, flowers, and hummingbirds. Large heated swimming pool with sun deck, exercise room with sauna, shower, & hot tub. Minutes to Palisades new Caruso shops, restaurants, great schools, recreation center, hiking trails, mountain and the beach. New carpet, washing machine and dryer are in unit. Gated security and elevators.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15515 West SUNSET have any available units?
15515 West SUNSET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15515 West SUNSET have?
Some of 15515 West SUNSET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15515 West SUNSET currently offering any rent specials?
15515 West SUNSET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15515 West SUNSET pet-friendly?
No, 15515 West SUNSET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15515 West SUNSET offer parking?
Yes, 15515 West SUNSET offers parking.
Does 15515 West SUNSET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15515 West SUNSET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15515 West SUNSET have a pool?
Yes, 15515 West SUNSET has a pool.
Does 15515 West SUNSET have accessible units?
No, 15515 West SUNSET does not have accessible units.
Does 15515 West SUNSET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15515 West SUNSET has units with dishwashers.

