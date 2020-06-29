15515 West SUNSET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool hot tub sauna

Corner unit, 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium in the heart of the Pacific Palisades Village. Friendly neighbors and beautiful canyon view, landscaping that includes lots of trees, flowers, and hummingbirds. Large heated swimming pool with sun deck, exercise room with sauna, shower, & hot tub. Minutes to Palisades new Caruso shops, restaurants, great schools, recreation center, hiking trails, mountain and the beach. New carpet, washing machine and dryer are in unit. Gated security and elevators.