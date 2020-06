Amenities

Fully Furnished Condo Ready For Immediate Occupancy! This 2 bedroom, Top Floor Unit Has All Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Full Dining, Living And Master Bedroom Set, Large Plasma 50' TV, Tastefully Decorated Throughout, Unit Includes Linens, Utensils, Cooking Pots, etc., All You Need To Do Is Move In, Two Secured Parking Spaces, Community Pool and Spa, Central Location Near Retail Amenities & Freeway, Fantastic Unit In Central San Fernando Valley Location!