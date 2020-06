Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Charming updated duplex in Leimert park adjacent with its own Laundry, outdoor parking and roughly 1000 square feet of living space. Hard wood floors, a lot of natural light and an enclosed porch. One Bedroom, one bathroom. WITH A PARKING SPACE, ITS ALSO EASY TO PARK ON THE STREET.The property is 10 minutes away from downtown, It's super centrally located!!